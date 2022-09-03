Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is The Masked Dancer's Candlestick? Here's everything we know about the mystery celeb...

The Masked Dancer is set to return to our screens and we are so excited.

This time around, judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch will be introduced to 13 new celebrities dressed as weird and wonderful characters.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is Candlestick, let’s find out all about the person behind the disguise…

Who is Candlestick?

While we don’t know who Candlestick is just yet, we think their costume could be a hint.

Could the mystery celeb be an antiques expert, or even a big fan of Beauty and the Beast?

Meanwhile, Davina recently revealed The Masked Dancer is so much harder than The Masked Singer, but teased there were some "amazing" reveals.

"That’s the appeal of Dancer in that it is much harder. Which makes it in turn funnier. You know, it could be Mary Berry! Who knows. We've had some quite amazing people on this series, with the reveals making our jaws drop," she explained.

Jonathan also said he was ‘completely shocked’ by one person, adding: "You know what, there are some real surprises. There is one person at least who, when they get unmasked they were such a surprise because you’d have thought that they would have picked The Masked Singer but they did it deliberately because they knew that we’d all think that."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below: