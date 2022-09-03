Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

3 September 2022, 15:30

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer
Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is The Masked Dancer's Cactus and what do we know about them?

The Masked Dancer is returning to our screens and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

Back for a second series, a new bunch of celebrities will be competing to impress the judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

The only catch is they will be performing while wearing some weird and wonderful outfits.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is dressed as a giant cactus. Let's find out all about the person behind the disguise…

Davina McCall and Cactus on The Masked Dancer
Davina McCall and Cactus on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is Cactus?

We don’t know who is hiding inside the cactus mask just yet, but the mystery celeb is dressed in a long green suit covered in prickles, as well as a two colored yellow and pink jumpsuit with a cape. Could this mean have a green fingered job?

This comes after judge Oti said she and Davina were determined to find out who was beneath the mask.

“Davina and I text all the time trying to guess who they are,” she said.

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV
The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

“Davina is my co-detective on the show. Backstage she and I are throwing ideas around on who the celebrities could be. She's the person I go to with my ideas. I honestly don't stop thinking about the show.”

Davina added: “Oti and I message all of the time; it was midnight the other night when Oti sent me random pictures of people and asked 'same body shape as...?’ I mean, we're just literally clutching at straws, but I am having such a hoot.”

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Joel Dommett is back hosting The Masked Dancer
Joel Dommett is back hosting The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Odd Socks
  • Onomatopoeia
  • Pillar and Post
  • Scissors
  • Pearly King
  • Candlestick
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • Pig
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Candlestick
  • Astronaut

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Tomato Sauce is a disguise on The Masked Singer

Who is Tomato Sauce on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Odd Socks on The Masked Dancer

Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Candlestick is competing to win The Masked Dancer

Who is Candlestick on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Here's what we know about the Pig on The Masked Dancer

Who is Pig on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Pearly King has joined the Masked Dancer line up

Who is Pearly King on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Trending on Heart

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer?

Who is Astronaut on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer

Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Prawn Cocktail is a contestant on The Masked Dancer

Who is Prawn Cocktail on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Married at First Sight UK is not on over the weekend

Why is Married at First Sight UK not on tonight?

April was accused of cheating on George in MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Inside cheating scandal as April accused of kissing someone else
Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

Idris Elba teases Luther film details as he reveals filming has finished

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible

There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

Lifestyle

Pierce Brosnan has shared a beautiful message about his wife

Pierce Brosnan's incredible response after friends 'offered wife weight loss surgery'

Celebrities

Sean was shocked to find his lookalike in a swimming pool in Las Vegas

Man randomly meets his doppelgänger while on holiday

Lifestyle

Pjay Finch and Jess Potter were matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Pjay Finch and Jess Potter now?

A study has found that Scorpios are the best drivers, but do you agree?

Scorpios are the best drivers, study finds

Lifestyle

Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly are matched on Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are Chanita and Jordan Emmett-Connelly now?

Here's where you can bag £3 cinema tickets from this weekend

National Cinema Day 2022: Where to get £3 tickets from Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and more

Martin Lewis has revealed some ways to get free food

Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds

News

The Great British Bake Off is back!

The Great British Bake Off returning on September 13