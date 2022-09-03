Who is Cactus on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Cactus is hoping to win The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is The Masked Dancer's Cactus and what do we know about them?

The Masked Dancer is returning to our screens and it’s set to be bigger than ever.

Back for a second series, a new bunch of celebrities will be competing to impress the judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

The only catch is they will be performing while wearing some weird and wonderful outfits.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is dressed as a giant cactus. Let's find out all about the person behind the disguise…

Davina McCall and Cactus on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who is Cactus?

We don’t know who is hiding inside the cactus mask just yet, but the mystery celeb is dressed in a long green suit covered in prickles, as well as a two colored yellow and pink jumpsuit with a cape. Could this mean have a green fingered job?

This comes after judge Oti said she and Davina were determined to find out who was beneath the mask.

“Davina and I text all the time trying to guess who they are,” she said.

The Masked Dancer is back on ITV. Picture: ITV

“Davina is my co-detective on the show. Backstage she and I are throwing ideas around on who the celebrities could be. She's the person I go to with my ideas. I honestly don't stop thinking about the show.”

Davina added: “Oti and I message all of the time; it was midnight the other night when Oti sent me random pictures of people and asked 'same body shape as...?’ I mean, we're just literally clutching at straws, but I am having such a hoot.”

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Joel Dommett is back hosting The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below: