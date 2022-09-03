Who is Odd socks on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

The Masked Dancer is finally back on our screens, with Joel Dommett hosting once again.

For series two of the ridiculously addictive show, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall are joined by Peter Crouch as the brand new judging panel.

And this time around there will be plenty of weird and wonderful costumes hitting the stage to try and fool the UK public.

But who is Odd Socks and what clues have been given? Find out everything…

Who is Odd Socks?

No clues have been given just yet, but Davina has teased there will be some ‘amazing’ reveals.

"That’s the appeal of Dancer in that it is much harder. Which makes it in turn funnier. You know, it could be Mary Berry! Who knows. We've had some quite amazing people on this series, with the reveals making our jaws drop," she said.

Jonathan also said he was completely shocked by one person, adding: "You know what, there are some real surprises. There is one person at least who, when they get unmasked they were such a surprise because you’d have thought that they would have picked The Masked Singer but they did it deliberately because they knew that we’d all think that."

Who is the host of The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett has returned to host the show.

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

