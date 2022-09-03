Who is Sea Slug on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

3 September 2022, 13:30

Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer
Sea Slug is competing on The Masked Dancer. Picture: ITV

All the clues uncovering Sea Slug's identity revealed - find out everything about The Masked Dancer star!

The Masked Dancer is back and set to be bigger than ever.

This time around, a whole host of brave celebrities will be taking to the dance floor in a bid to impress judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch.

One of the brave stars hoping to come out on top is Sea Slug, let’s find out all about the person behind the disguise…

The Masked Dancer is back on our screens
The Masked Dancer is back on our screens. Picture: ITV

Who is Sea Slug?

We don’t know who is behind the Sea Slug disguise just yet, but Jonathan Ross has shared a few hints.

He teased: "There are some really lovely costumes that catch the eye. Sea Slug, I know when you say Sea Slug you don't think it's going to be very pretty, but Sea Slug is very glamorous, very sexy and very sophisticated. I think viewers will love Sea Slug.

He also said there’s a big surprise reveal when it comes to one celebrity unmasking.

"There's someone about to be unmasked who I think I've got correct and I think someone on the panel should definitely have guessed them but they haven't," Jonathan said.

The Masked Dancer judges have teased an incredible series
The Masked Dancer judges have teased an incredible series. Picture: ITV

"Like on The Masked Singer earlier this year, Rita Ora failed to guess Jamie Winstone who is a really close friend. So I like it when that kind of thing happens, it will be a fun moment for the audience."

Who are the Masked Dancer judges?

The Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall will be returning for season two of the dancing version of the show, while Oti Mabuse and Peter Crouch are also on the panel.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of contestants is below:

  • Odd Socks
  • Onomatopoeia
  • Pillar and Post
  • Scissors
  • Pearly King
  • Candlestick
  • Prawn Cocktail
  • Astronaut
  • Tomato Sauce
  • Pig
  • Cactus

