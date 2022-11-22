Why is This Morning cancelled and when is it back on?

Is This Morning on today and when is it back? Here's what we know...

This Morning viewers have been left confused after the show was unexpectedly cancelled this week.

While Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield usually appear on our screens every weekday morning, they have been replaced.

“@thismorning where is This Morning????,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another said: “What did we do to deserve this?”

A third commented: “Really? @Schofe @hollywills , why, why, why? Hate football! My routine is up the spout now!”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back on our screens soon. Picture: ITV

While a fourth added: “I prefer watching this morning than the world cup!”

But why is This Morning cancelled and when is it back?

Why is This Morning not on today?

ITV's This Morning has been taken off air to make way for World Cup coverage.

The announcement was made by Holly and Phil at the end of the show on Monday 21st November.

Phil told viewers: "Right, the World Cup is on ITV for the next few mornings so Alison and Dermot will be with you on Friday, we will see you next week.”

Holly added: "All that's left to say is good luck England, good luck Wales and we'll see you next week."

Wales kickstarted their World Cup campaign against USA on Monday, scoring their first goal in the competition in 64 years, making the score 1-1.

England also had an incredible start, winning their first game 6-2 against Iran.

When is This Morning back on ITV?

This Morning is back on our screens at the usual time of 10am on Friday 25th November.

Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary will be presenting the show as they usually do on Fridays, but that doesn’t mean Holly and Phil have the rest of the week off.

On Tuesday, Holly shared a photo of her outfit along with the caption: “Good morning… @thismorning is not on your screens today but we are filming some festive fun for a later show!”

Lorraine, Loose Women, Tipping Point, The Chase, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have all been removed from their usual slots to make way for the tournament.

Good Morning Britain will air as usual from 6am, but will be followed by football coverage until 3:15pm.

Loose Women will return to its usual slot on Thursday 24th November.

