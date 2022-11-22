Why is This Morning cancelled and when is it back on?

22 November 2022, 11:20

Is This Morning on today and when is it back? Here's what we know...

This Morning viewers have been left confused after the show was unexpectedly cancelled this week.

While Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield usually appear on our screens every weekday morning, they have been replaced.

“@thismorning where is This Morning????,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another said: “What did we do to deserve this?”

A third commented: “Really? @Schofe @hollywills , why, why, why? Hate football! My routine is up the spout now!”

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back on our screens soon
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back on our screens soon. Picture: ITV

While a fourth added: “I prefer watching this morning than the world cup!”

But why is This Morning cancelled and when is it back?

Why is This Morning not on today?

ITV's This Morning has been taken off air to make way for World Cup coverage.

The announcement was made by Holly and Phil at the end of the show on Monday 21st November.

Phil told viewers: "Right, the World Cup is on ITV for the next few mornings so Alison and Dermot will be with you on Friday, we will see you next week.”

Holly added: "All that's left to say is good luck England, good luck Wales and we'll see you next week."

Wales kickstarted their World Cup campaign against USA on Monday, scoring their first goal in the competition in 64 years, making the score 1-1.

England also had an incredible start, winning their first game 6-2 against Iran.

When is This Morning back on ITV?

This Morning is back on our screens at the usual time of 10am on Friday 25th November.

Alison Hammond and Dermott O’Leary will be presenting the show as they usually do on Fridays, but that doesn’t mean Holly and Phil have the rest of the week off.

On Tuesday, Holly shared a photo of her outfit along with the caption: “Good morning… @thismorning is not on your screens today but we are filming some festive fun for a later show!”

Lorraine, Loose Women, Tipping Point, The Chase, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have all been removed from their usual slots to make way for the tournament.

Good Morning Britain will air as usual from 6am, but will be followed by football coverage until 3:15pm.

Loose Women will return to its usual slot on Thursday 24th November.

Read more

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Scarlette Douglas has revealed an unaired conversation with Boy George

I’m a Celebrity's Scarlette Douglas reveals unaired court case chat with Boy George

Holly Willoughby is wearing a rented dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to rent her black and white lace dress from Hurr

Celebrities

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have been cancelled on some days

When are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on this week?

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall joined I'm A Celebrity for the money

Mike Tindall signed up for I’m A Celebrity for the money because his ‘work dried up’

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Trending on Heart

Drivers are being warned about messy cars

Drivers could be fined £100 for having a messy car

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has shown off her bauble hack

Stacey Solomon shares £2.50 Christmas bauble hack using bouncy balls

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020

Inside I'm A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's family life with wife Anne-Marie

Celebrities

A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree

Mum divides opinion after revealing she washes her Christmas tree in the bath

Christmas

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates letters from home

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates' letters from home

I'm A Celebrity 2022

A dad has asked for the morning off baby duties

Dad sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

Lifestyle

Pink performed Hopelessly Devoted to You

P!nk tributes Olivia Newton John with emotional performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You

Celebrities

Mike Tindall was read a sweet letter by his wife on I'm A Celebrity

Zara Tindall's sweet nicknames for Mike revealed in adorable I'm A Celebrity letter

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

Lifestyle

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle

The celebrities have been sending messages to their family and friends from the camp

I'm A Celebrity: All the stars' secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Martin Lewis has revealed why it's best to keep your washing machine off between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about Christmas shopping

Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

You could be fined for defrosting your car

Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

Lifestyle