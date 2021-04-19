Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and when will she be back?

19 April 2021, 09:27 | Updated: 19 April 2021, 10:04

Holly Willoughby is away from This Morning this week
Holly Willoughby is away from This Morning this week. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Where is Holly Willoughby and when is she back on This Morning?

This Morning fans have been left confused after Holly Willoughby revealed she won’t be back on the show this week.

Holly and Phillip Schofield have had the past two weeks off the ITV daytime show over the Easter break.

Instead, Rochelle Humes is joining Phil on the sofa from Monday to Thursday, while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are hosting as usual on Friday.

But where is Holly Willoughby and when is she back on This Morning?

Where is Holly Willoughby?

While many viewers were looking forward to Holly and Phil returning to This Morning, Holly is taking another week off her hosting duties.

Read More: Eamonn Holmes emotional as he announces he's going to be a grandad on This Morning

The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday evening to tell her followers that she is working on another project, but she remained tight lipped as to what it was.

Sharing a selfie with her son Chester on Instagram, Holly said: "Vitamin d, caffeine and a side order of distraction from Chester.

Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Rochelle Humes has replaced Holly Willoughby on This Morning. Picture: ITV

"Working on something else next week which I can’t wait to share with you all.... thank you to the lovely @rochellehumes for keeping my side of the sofa warm... x"

“So no This Morning for you this week either? 😢,” one person commented, while another said: “Any hints on what it is 👀”

A third wrote: “Can’t wait to see to see what you are planning👀📖🥰 something definitely exciting..🤪 miss you ❤️❤️❤️”

And a fourth said: “Looking forward to seeing @rochellehumes but not liking the fact it’s the 3rd week of no @hollywilloughby on the sofa even though it will be good to see Phil back on the screen and @alisonhammond55 and @dermotoleary were fabulous!"

While Rochelle also commented: “Got you ❤️😘”

Some even guessed she could be filming for Midsomer Murders after the cast offered her a role back in March.

"Would it be midsomer ❤️," said one fan.

Over the past two weeks, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have stepped in for the hosting duo while they spend the Easter holidays spending time with their families.

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

It is thought Holly will return to This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield next week on Monday (April 26).

