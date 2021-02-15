Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning and when will they be back?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby aren't on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are back on This Morning this week to host the hit show.

The pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on their regular Friday slot back in January.

But the husband and wife duo have returned for the first time to step in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

So, where are Holly and Phil and when will they return to This Morning?

Holly and Phil are taking a break from This Morning for the half term school holidays.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning. Picture: ITV

The presenters always have time off in the school holidays, including six weeks over the summer break, so they can spend time with their families.

And it looks like fans of Ruth and Eamonn are excited to see them on our TV screens this week, with one person Tweeting: "Can’t wait to see Ruth and Eamonn next week, have really missed them."

Another said: "Its great to see you both Eamonn and Ruth back presenting next week, that's a good move by This Morning, hope it's to stay, as I know you've both been missed presenting This morning. Can't wait to watch."

When will Holly and Phil be back on This Morning?

Holly and Phil are just taking one week off, so they will be back on This Morning next Monday (February 22).

This comes after ITV announced that Eamonn and Ruth would be leaving their usual Friday presenting slot to make way for Alison and Dermot on Fridays, with the couple filling in for holidays and breaks.

In December, Eamonn posted an image of the pair collected an NTA award, alongside the caption: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all.”

Ruth added: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

