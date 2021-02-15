Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning and when will they be back?

15 February 2021, 09:20

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby aren't on This Morning
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby aren't on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Why are Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning this week? And when are Holly and Phil back?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are back on This Morning this week to host the hit show.

The pair were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on their regular Friday slot back in January.

But the husband and wife duo have returned for the first time to step in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

So, where are Holly and Phil and when will they return to This Morning?

Why are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield not on This Morning today?

Holly and Phil are taking a break from This Morning for the half term school holidays.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are taking a break from This Morning. Picture: ITV

The presenters always have time off in the school holidays, including six weeks over the summer break, so they can spend time with their families.

Read More: Martin Lewis accidentally 'swears' during This Morning segment on fraud

And it looks like fans of Ruth and Eamonn are excited to see them on our TV screens this week, with one person Tweeting: "Can’t wait to see Ruth and Eamonn next week, have really missed them."

Another said: "Its great to see you both Eamonn and Ruth back presenting next week, that's a good move by This Morning, hope it's to stay, as I know you've both been missed presenting This morning. Can't wait to watch."

When will Holly and Phil be back on This Morning?

Holly and Phil are just taking one week off, so they will be back on This Morning next Monday (February 22).

This comes after ITV announced that Eamonn and Ruth would be leaving their usual Friday presenting slot to make way for Alison and Dermot on Fridays, with the couple filling in for holidays and breaks.

In December, Eamonn posted an image of the pair collected an NTA award, alongside the caption: "We bow out of 15 years of our Friday slot on This Morning today. Thanks for the memories hope we made some for you too. Until February, may it be a Happy Christmas to you all.”

Ruth added: "It's a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you've made us over the years. Have a Ball you two! It's not Goodbye from us, it's simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

Now Read: First look at £60,000 bronze Captain Sir Tom Moore statue revealed on This Morning

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant

Jeremy Clarkson shocks Who Wants To Be A Millionaire viewers with savage goodbye to 'painful' contestant
A full list of the celebrities who have left Dancing On Ice so far

Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?

Dancing On Ice 2021

Melissa Lucarelli has had a transformation since MAFS

Melissa Lucarelli looks totally different two years after Married at First Sight Australia
Ne-Yo was unmasked as Badger!

The Masked Singer’s Ne-Yo reveals his four-year-old son was the only one in his family to guess he was Badger
Full list of Masked Singer UK 2021 contestants

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer UK?

Trending on Heart

Struggling to find things to do with the kids over half-term?

Surviving lockdown half-term: Outdoor and indoor activity ideas and films to keep the kids busy

Lifestyle

How to clean your baking tray with Diet Coke

Cleaning hack reveals how to save burnt baking trays with Diet Coke

Lifestyle

Who won The Masked Singer UK?

Who won The Masked Singer UK?

Sausage has won The Masked Singer!

All the identities of The Masked Singer finalists as Sausage is crowned winner
Robin has been unmasked!

The Masked Singer's Robin first to be unmasked in final as he comes third