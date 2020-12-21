Why is This Morning not on today and when will it be back?

21 December 2020, 10:09 | Updated: 21 December 2020, 10:26

This Morning is not on today
This Morning is not on today. Picture: ITV

Why is there no This Morning today, and when will Holly and Phil be back?

This Morning fans will be disappointed as the show is not on today.

The daytime show, which would usually be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, but they fronted their last show before the Christmas break earlier in December.

Husband and wife duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford took over presenting duties last week.

But why is This Morning not on today and when will it be back?

Why is This Morning not on today?

The show is taking a festive break, with Eamonn and Ruth revealing last Friday that they had finished for the year.

Supermarket Sweep will be shown on ITV instead, as well as Stephen Mulhern’s In For A Penny.

Viewers have been quick to show their disappointment at missing out on their daily This Morning fix.

"I'm so confused, why isn't @thismorning on?," wrote one fan on Twitter, while a second echoed: "What have I missed? Where is @thismorning?? #ThisMorning".

A third added: "@thismorning not being on this morning has caused me such sadness!"

Read More: This Morning viewers shocked as mum admits to spending more than £10k on children’s Christmas presents

When is This Morning back on ITV?

But we haven't got long to wait to watch the show again, as Holly and Phil will be back on Friday for the first ever Christmas day edition.

According to ITV, the pre-recorded episode will be full of heart-warming surprises, special guests, and familiar faces.

This Morning will be back to normal with Holly and Phil on Monday January 4, and on Friday January 8, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary will begin their regular hosting slot.

Meanwhile, Ruth and Eamonn will take over for Holly and Phil when they are on their summer and Christmas breaks.

On their final Friday episode on December 18, the couple urged viewers to be nice to new presenters, with Eamonn saying: "Please we would ask you to be as nice and lovely to them, friends of ours as they are – and we’re very close to Alison – as you have been to us for the past 15 years."

Now Read: Eamonn Holmes makes cheeky dig at This Morning for 'getting rid' of him and Ruth Langsford

