Why are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

14 April 2020, 09:10

The pair aren't on This Morning today
The pair aren't on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

The presenting duo aren't on our screens today, but why?

This Morning has been cheering us all up during quarantine, with its hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby making their way into the ITV studios every day to entertain us.

From their awkward blunders such as the Spin to Win wheel getting stuck in the air to Alison Hammond forgetting a vital ingredient during a cooking segment, it's all been a serious ride.

However, Holly and Phil aren't on This Morning today, but why?

Where are Holly and Phil and why aren't they on This Morning?

Don't worry, there's nothing wrong with the presenters, they're taking some pre-planned time off.

They worked throughout last week, when schools were meant to be having their Easter breaks and are taking the time off now instead.

When will they be back?

Our favourites will be back at the start of next week.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mark Labbett appeared on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Viewers stunned as Charlotte Church calls Mark Labbett for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire lifeline
Charles Ingram and his wife

Where is Charles Ingram now and what happened to him after Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'coughing' scandal?
Is Quiz based on a true story?

Is ITV's Quiz based on a true story? And what happened with the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire 'coughing scandal'?
Who is in the cast of Quiz?

Cast of Quiz: Who stars in ITV's new Who Wants To Be A Millionaire drama with Michael Sheen?
The cast have allegedly filmed a "mock rehearsal" online.

Friends cast 'secretly record hilarious 90-minute reunion special on Zoom'

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby shared a touching poem written by her sister

Holly Willougby shares emotional poem written by sister Kelly

Celebrities

Love Island's Alex George cheered patients up with a topless TV shot.

Love Island's Dr Alex tapes topless photo of himself to PPE to 'make patients smile'

Celebrities

The pupils at Danesfield School have thanked NHS workers online.

Primary school films adorable video thanking the NHS during the coronavirus crisis

Lifestyle

Good Morning Britain viewers were left in tears at the generous gesture.

Piers Morgan donates £10,000 of his own cash to 99-year-old war veteran's NHS appeal

Celebrities

Phillip sent his condolences to John's family on Twitter.

Phillip Schofield 'heartbroken' after beloved This Morning guest dies of coronavirus

Celebrities

Online retailer 247 Blinds has hidden an Easter treat in this design.

Can you spot the Easter egg among the petals in this roller blind brainteaser?

Lifestyle