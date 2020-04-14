Why are Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

The pair aren't on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

The presenting duo aren't on our screens today, but why?

This Morning has been cheering us all up during quarantine, with its hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby making their way into the ITV studios every day to entertain us.

From their awkward blunders such as the Spin to Win wheel getting stuck in the air to Alison Hammond forgetting a vital ingredient during a cooking segment, it's all been a serious ride.

However, Holly and Phil aren't on This Morning today, but why?

Where are Holly and Phil and why aren't they on This Morning?

Don't worry, there's nothing wrong with the presenters, they're taking some pre-planned time off.

They worked throughout last week, when schools were meant to be having their Easter breaks and are taking the time off now instead.

When will they be back?

Our favourites will be back at the start of next week.