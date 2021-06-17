Together cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

The full cast list of Together on BBC. Picture: BBC

Who stars in BBC's Together and where have you seen James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan and Samuel Logan before?

BBC’s latest drama Together is airing this June and takes a look at the realities of living through lockdown.

Described as a ‘funny and painfully poignant’ story, it follows a wife, simply known as ‘She’ and a husband known as ‘He’.

The stresses of the pandemic start to take hold on the pair and they soon realise there’s no way to avoid the problems in their marriage.

But who is in the cast of Together and where do you recognise them?

Who is in the cast of BBC’s Together?

Just three characters have been confirmed for the TV film.

James McAvoy as He

James has been on our screens for more than 25 years after first making his debut as a teen in The Near Room in 1995.

He shot to fame when he starred in Shameless, winning the Bafta Rising Star Award in 2006.

The 42-year-old has gone on to star in films such as Wimbledon, The Last King of Scotland, Atonement, Split, Glass and X-Men.

James McAvoy is playing He in Together. Picture: BBC

Speaking about his latest role in Together, James said: "Dennis writes so wittily for these characters and his script had me within the first few pages.

"When I heard Sharon was involved with Stephen Daldry directing it was a no brainer.

"It's a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through."

Sharon Horgan as She

TV fans will recognise Sharon for her roles in Catastrophe, Pulling, This Way Up and Divorce.

Sharon Horgan as She in Together. Picture: BBC

The Irish actress, 50, has since gone on to star in Hollywood films such as Military Wives, Man Up, Game Night, and Dating Amber.

Sharon said joined the cast of ‘Together’ after being won over the by the script.

"We shot this in 10 days so it was a beautifully stressful experience,” she said, adding: “It felt like we were making something important.

“And the fact that it feels like news means that the Covid death toll, the tragedy of so many lives lost unnecessarily, has not been talked about enough."

Samuel Logan as Artie

Samuel Logan as Artie in Together. Picture: BBC

Unsurprisingly, this is Samuel’s first major TV role.

He is playing the couple’s 10-year-old son, which was the only thing keeping ‘She’ and ‘He’ together before lockdown.