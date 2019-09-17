Mothers swoon over Tom Hardy as they tune into CBeebies for Bedtime Stories – without their children

17 September 2019, 14:39

Tom Hardy returned to Bedtime Stories, to the delight of many children – and mothers
Tom Hardy returned to Bedtime Stories, to the delight of many children – and mothers. Picture: BBC
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tom Hardy’s Bedtime Story episode was aired on CBeebies last night, and mother’s with grown up children even tuned in, and it’s not hard to guess why.

CBeebies delighted viewers this week after revealing their episode of actor Tom Hardy reading a bedtime story was being repeated.

The Peaky Blinders and Dark Knight actor’s episode of the popular series is one of the most popular, and a lot of it has nothing to do with children liking the star.

READ MORE: Tom Hardy reveals he believe parenting is the hardest job in the world

The fact that hunk Tom Hardy was arriving on screens once again meant there were many mother’s tuning in, without their children.

Sharing the announcement of the repeat episode on their Facebook page, CBeebies wrote: “Tom Hardy? Where? There on the chair reading tonight’s Bedtime Story!”

Tom Hardy read There’s a Bear on My Chair by Ross Collins
Tom Hardy read There’s a Bear on My Chair by Ross Collins. Picture: BBC

In the episode, first aired in 2017, Tom read There’s a Bear on My Chair by Ross Collins.

Mother’s across the UK commented that they were either forcing their children to watch it, or they were tuning in without the need of their children being present.

One person commented on the post: “It’s my birthday and I can only imagine that CBeebies planned it this way - thank you happy birthday to me.”

Another added: “Wish my children still watched CBeebies. Still I suppose I could.”

Mother's confessed to tuning into the episode alone, without their children
Mother's confessed to tuning into the episode alone, without their children. Picture: BBC

“My eldest child is 27 today but I’m watching CBeebies tonight alone lol,” was one woman’s response to the exciting announcement.

Another woman joked that her son asked her if Tom Hardy was her Daddy, to which she replied: “I wish.”

READ MORE: Orlando Bloom gets mums hot under the collar as he stars in CBeebies' Bedtime Stories

