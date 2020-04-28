Tom Hardy leaves fans swooning as he returns to CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories

Tom Hardy has admitted sometimes he 'needs a hug' in his latest CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories appearance.

As we head into another week of lockdown, Tom Hardy is back on our TVs to make us feel all warm inside.

Every night this week, the Oscar-nominated star of Inception and The Dark Knight Rises will have a brand new tale to tell as part of CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories.

Reading from a bench in his garden, with the film crew at a safe social distance, the stories have been specially chosen for lockdown times.

And Monday evening’s edition didn’t disappoint, as 42-year-old Tom read Hug Me, by Simone Ciraolo, and had the whole nation swooning.

Tom Hardy returned to CBeebies. Picture: BBC

“Hello. I’m Tom,” he began the story in his calm soothing voice.

He continued: “Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy. But on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug.

“Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too.”

And it’s fair to say the nation went wild for Tom on social media, with one person tweeting: “I think that Tom Hardy could read out the text on a bus ticket and it would still sound compelling and absolutely genuine. What a great choice he is.”

“This is like silk to the ear drums,” agreed another, while a third said: “I didn't know I needed this in my life until now.”

And a fourth added: “Never a true word spoken. Thanks Tom, we all need this. I might listen to this every night, until I can hug my friends again.”

Tom will be reading five stories in total, all ten minutes long and best watched before bedtime.

Others include Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, which looks at being far apart from friends.

While Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton reassures children about trying new things.

The actor has made a name for himself as the show’s most popular guest after he first appeared on the show back in 2016.

Since then, Tom’s Bedtime Stories have been requested a whopping one million times on BBC iPlayer.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.

