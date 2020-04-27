Jessie J sparks Channing Tatum reconciliation after gushing birthday post to 'special man'

27 April 2020, 08:29

The celebrity couple have sparked rumours
The celebrity couple have sparked rumours. Picture: Getty

The singer has sparked rumours that she and the Hollywood actor are back together after an on-off relationship.

Jessie J has has everyone speculating about wether or not she and Channing Tatum are back as an item following a heartfelt Instagram post for his 40th birthday yesterday.

The 'Domino' singer, 32, admitted only two weeks ago that she's been left "in tears" over her dreams of having children, which again raised eyebrows.

READ MORE: Jessie J and Channing Tatum split just months after wedding rumours

Jessie shared this lovely paragraph along with a snap of Channing
Jessie shared this lovely paragraph along with a snap of Channing. Picture: Instagram

The couple have been on-and-off since they first got together in late 2018, being first spotted together in October of that year and becoming increasingly public about their relationship before a reported split in November 2019.

Towards the end of January 2020, they were spotted out together, attending events and posting pictures together on social media, before sources close to the stars claim they called it quits again earlier this month.

However, fans are now sure that the couple have reconciled once more after Jessie wrote the meaningful posts about the Magic Mike heartthrob on her Instagram story.

Starting off with a picture of her beau swimming in the ocean, she wrote: "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here.

"You truly are one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met."

The star also shared a black and white picture
The star also shared a black and white picture. Picture: Instagram

Jessie then posted a second black and white photo of Channing before sharing a video of him jumping into the ocean, adding the caption: "Keep living your best life".

At the end of March, Channing failed to acknowledge Jessie's birthday publicly on social media, which had raised concern among fans that the pair had split up.

It was in stark contrast to last year, when he posted a snap of Jessie with the caption: "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.

"You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

This followed a source's claim to The Sun Online that: "Jessie and Channing really care for each other. You only need to look at the gushing posts they made about each other during their relationship to see that.

"That’s why they wanted to give their romance another shot, but sadly it hasn’t worked out.

"The split was amicable and they’re still in contact. They’re spending time apart and are open to meeting new people.

"But you shouldn’t bet against another reunion in the future."

And it seems like that reunion could've come faster than we anticipated!

