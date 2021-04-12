Too Close cast: Who is in the cast of the ITV drama and what else have they been in?

ITV's Too Close has a star studded cast. Picture: ITV

Who is in the cast of Too Close with Emily Watson and Karl Johnson? Here's what we know about the ITV drama...

ITV is back with another incredible crime drama to get us through the Spring months.

Too Close is based on the book of the same name and follows the story of forensic psychiatrist Emma Robertson who faces her toughest case yet.

And unsurprisingly, the series has a string of incredible stars in the cast including Emily Watson and Denise Gough.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and their previous roles…

Emily Watson as Dr Emma Robertson

Emily Watson as Dr Emma Robertson in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Emily Watson is playing the main role of Dr Emma Robertson, a forensic psychiatrist who gets a little too close with one of her patients.

TV lovers will recognise Emily Watson for playing Ulyana Khomyuk in Sky drama Chernobyl.

Her other small screen credits include BBC One’s Apple Tree Yard; and the BAFTA-winning drama Appropriate Adult for ITV.

The actress has also been in films such as A Royal Night Out, Molly Moon and the Incredible Book of Hypnotism and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Denise Gough as Connie Mortensen

Denise Gough as Connie Mortensen in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Dr Robertson's patient Connie Mortensen is played by Denise Gough.

Denise has had a very successful stage career and has won Olivier Awards for her roles in People, Places and Things and Angels in America.

She also appeared alongside castmate Emily Watson in BBC's Apple Tree Yard.

Thalissa Teixeira as Ness Jones

Thalissa Teixeira as Vanessa Jones in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Thalissa Teixeira's character Ness Jones is a neighbour and friend of Connie and will be shown through a series of flashbacks.

The actress has previously starred in Sky comedy drama Two Weeks to Live, as well as bagging a role in BBC Two romantic drama Trigonometry.

Jamie Sives as Karl Mortensen

Jamie Sives as Karl Mortensen in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Connie’s husband and father to their daughter Annie Karl Mortensen is played by Jamie Sives.

Viewers might recognise Jamie from Chernobyl where he also worked with his on-screen wife Emily Watson.

He also starred as Jory Cassel in Game of Thrones and his other credits include Silent Witness, New Tricks and Doctor Who.

Karl Johnson as James De Cadenet

Karl Johnson as James De Cadenet in Too Close. Picture: ITV

In Too Close, 73-year-old Karl Johnson plays the role of Connie's father, who we meet in episode one during a flashback.

Karl is best known for his roles in Hot Fuzz and The Death of Stalin, while he also played Mr. Masterson in Call the Midwife.

Eileen Davies as Julia De Cadenet

Eileen Davies plays Julia De Cadenet in Too Close. Picture: PA Images

Eileen Davies plays Julia De Cadenet, who is Connie's mother and is also introduced in the same flashback.

She has had many roles over the years, including in Doctors, Grantchester and Peterloo.

The actress also played Flora McArdle in Coronation Street and Joan Murfield in EastEnders.

Nina Wadia as Dr Anita Rhys Evans

iNina Wadia as Dr Anita Rhys Evans in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Nina Wadia’s character Dr Anita Rhys Evans is a local woman who viewers also only meet in a flashback at a street party.

EastEnders fans will know Nina for playing Zainab for six years between 2007–2013.

She has also previously been a regular Loose Women panelist and starred in the 2019 remake of Disney classic Aladdin alongside Will Smith.

Risteárd Cooper as Si Robertson

Risteárd Cooper as Si Robertson in Too Close. Picture: ITV

Si Robertson is Emma's husband who is played by Irish actor Risteárd Cooper.

ITV viewers might recognise him for playing David Liddiment in Quiz last year, and he’s also had roles in No Offence, Sky 1’s Delicious and 2019 film Extraordinary.

Who else is in the cast of Too Close?

Chizzy Akudolu plays Khadija Ibrahim in Too Close.

Viewers will recognise her for her regular panelist spot on Loose Women and appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

She also played Mo Effanga in Doctors from 2012-17 and again in 2018.

Jackie Clune is also starring as Leah, while Islah Abdur-Rahman plays Nav.

