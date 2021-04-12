Too Close filming locations: Where is the ITV drama shot?

ITV is bringing us a new psychological thriller to get stuck into called Too Close.

Based on the book of the same name, it follows the story of forensic psychiatrist Emma Robertson who develops a dangerous relationship with patient Connie Mortensen.

The synopsis teases: "Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients.

"However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close."

But where is Too Close filmed? Here’s what we know…

Where is Too Close filmed?

Too Close was reportedly filmed in Kent.

Back in November, filming caused major drama in the area after wrongly closing the Sheppey Way and Kingsferry Bridge on the Isle of Sheppey, and leaving some cyclists stranded.

According to The Sun, production company Snowed In were told off by Kent Film Office and forced to apologise at the time.

Where is the psychiatric unit in Too Close?

The ITV drama also filmed scenes at Holloway Prison.

Emily Watson - who plays main character Emma Robertson has since opened up about filming ‘grim’ scenes at the prison.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "We thrived filming the scenes in the psychiatric unit. Actresses like me and Denise, that’s what we love doing.

“That’s like a really great day at the office. It’s thrilling to do. A real acting workout. We filmed the psychiatric unit scenes at the now-closed Holloway Prison in London.

“It was a really grim place. Now a dead building which has housed so many sad lives. Those scenes are very intense.”

The drama is adapted from Clara Salaman's novel of the same name.

"Too Close focuses on the compelling and dangerous relationship between forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson (Emily Watson) who is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen (Denise Gough) a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing," ITV said.

"Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close.

"Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.

"Emma tries to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness Jones (Thalissa Teixeira), which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to uncover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead."