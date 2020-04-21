Where is Too Hot To Handle's David Birtwistle from in England and what rugby team did he play for?

David Birtwistle is part of the Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram/David Birtwistle

By Alice Dear

David Birtwistle is a contestant on the latest hit Netflix show Too Hot To Handle, but where is he from and what else do we know about him?

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Neflix reality TV show to take viewers by storm.

The show sees 10 contestants, including David Birtwistle, look for romance while trying to win the $100,000 cash prize.

However, the show has a twist as none of the contestants are allowed to kiss or sleep together.

David Birtwistle is one of the ten contestants on the show, but what do we know about him?

David Birtwistle is looking for love and the $100,000 cash prize. Picture: Instagram/David Birtwistle

Who is David Birtwistle and where is he from?

David Birtwistle is a 28-year-old from London.

David is a former semi-professional rugby player and is the founder of coaching company Endeavour Life.

What rugby team did David Birtwistle play for?

David was formerly a semi-professional rugby player for Wasps Rugby Club.

He then went on to study Strength and Conditioning at St Mary's University in London.

What is David Birtwistle's Instagram?

You can follow David on Instagram here – @david.birtwistle.

