Where is Too Hot To Handle's David Birtwistle from in England and what rugby team did he play for?

21 April 2020, 14:08

David Birtwistle is part of the Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle
David Birtwistle is part of the Netflix reality show Too Hot To Handle. Picture: Instagram/David Birtwistle
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

David Birtwistle is a contestant on the latest hit Netflix show Too Hot To Handle, but where is he from and what else do we know about him?

Too Hot To Handle is the latest Neflix reality TV show to take viewers by storm.

The show sees 10 contestants, including David Birtwistle, look for romance while trying to win the $100,000 cash prize.

READ MORE: Where was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed and can you stay there?

However, the show has a twist as none of the contestants are allowed to kiss or sleep together.

David Birtwistle is one of the ten contestants on the show, but what do we know about him?

David Birtwistle is looking for love and the $100,000 cash prize
David Birtwistle is looking for love and the $100,000 cash prize. Picture: Instagram/David Birtwistle

Who is David Birtwistle and where is he from?

David Birtwistle is a 28-year-old from London.

David is a former semi-professional rugby player and is the founder of coaching company Endeavour Life.

What rugby team did David Birtwistle play for?

David was formerly a semi-professional rugby player for Wasps Rugby Club.

He then went on to study Strength and Conditioning at St Mary's University in London.

What is David Birtwistle's Instagram?

You can follow David on Instagram here – @david.birtwistle.

READ MORE: How to follow the Too Hot To Handle cast on Instagram

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Too Hot To Handle is available to stream on Netflix now

When was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Neighbours is back filming amid coronavirus

Neighbours to resume filming as set reopens with 'odd' new social distancing rules
Where it Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Where was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed and can you stay there?
Alice Beer told This Morning viewers that going shopping for DIY equipment is not essential

This Morning's Alice Beer warns public to stop shopping for DIY and decorating equipment during lockdown

This Morning

Yasmeen attacks Geoff in Coronation Street

Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Metcalfe fears she's killed evil Geoff in shock new scenes

Trending on Heart

Police have been fining those traveling unnecessarily

Can you drive to exercise? Coronavirus lockdown rules for daily runs and workouts

Lifestyle

It'll be a while before hairdressers can re-open

When will the hairdressers and salons re-open in the UK?

Beauty

How to report those breaking social distancing rules

How do you report someone for not social distancing?

Lifestyle

What is the World Health Organisation?

What does the WHO stand for and what do they do?

Lifestyle

The May Bank Holiday dates for 2020 (stock images)

When are the May Bank Holidays this year? The 2020 dates revealed

Lifestyle

A food waste list has done viral on Facebook

Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off

Lifestyle