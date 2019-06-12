What character does Keanu Reeves play in Toy Story 4 and who else is in the new Disney cast?

12 June 2019, 12:12

Keanu Reeves is joining the Toy Story cast for the fourth movie
Keanu Reeves is joining the Toy Story cast for the fourth movie. Picture: Getty / Disney Pixar

There are some new toys on the block in Toy Story 4 - but who are they?

Toy Story 4 is scheduled to drop in the UK later this month - not only bringing back our favourites, Woody, Buzz and Jessie, but also some new toys.

Here's the lowdown on the new cast...

What character does Keanu Reeves play?

Matrix actor Keanu Reeves plays motorcycle stuntman action figure, Duke Caboom, in Toy Story 4.

In the movie, Duke suffers from low self-esteem because he cannot perform the stunts that feature in the toy's TV advert.

via GIPHY

Who else is in the Toy Story 4 cast?

Naturally, the staple characters are returning for the fourth instalment of the Disney Pixar creation:

- Tom Hanks as Woody

- Tim Allen as Buzz

- Joan Cusack as Jessie

- Annie Potts as Bo Peep

- Wallace Shawn as Rex

Sadly, Don Rickles, who was the voice of Mr Potato Head, passed away in 2017. The fourth film will, however, used archived clips of his voice.

New cast members include:

- Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby

- Tony Hale as Forky

- Keegan-Michael Key as Ducky

You may recognise Christina Hendricks from Mad Men and Netflix series Good Girls, while Tom Hale is best-known for his roles in Arrested Development, Veep and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Keegan-Michael Key has starred in Keanu, The Predator, Tomorrowland and Friends From College.

What date is Toy Story 4 released in the UK?

Toy Story 4 is scheduled to land in cinemas across the UK on Friday 21 June, 2019.

