Toy Story 4 trailer: Who sings the song in the trailer? Who are the new characters? Release date and plot

Toy Story 4 characters are seen in the new trailer . Picture: Pixar

Pixar have released the first teaser for Toy Story 4 and confirmed the release date. Who is the new character and who sings the song Joni Mitchell song in the trailer?

The second trailer for trailer for Toy Story 4 has finally dropped just a day after Pixar revealed the first teaser for the classic film on their Twitter account.

The news comes after Pixar finally confirmed the release date for Toy Story 4 would be on the 21st of June 2019,

All the fan-favourite characters such as Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks and Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Tim Allen, return for a brand new adventure and we're also introduced to new characters in the form of Forky, Ducky and Bunnie.

The trailer appears to pick up where we left off and takes place in Bonnie's bedroom. If you remember, Bonnie is the little girl who Andy donated his much-loved toys to after going to college.

Tim Allen had prepared fans for a tear-jerking new adventure when he claimed he wasn't able together through watching the film without crying.

So what do we know about the Toy Story 4 plot? Who are the new Toy Story 4 characters and when is the film released?

Toy Story 4 song in the trailer

The 1"30 video trailer starts with an emotive soundtrack in the form of Joni Mitchell Both Sides Now, as they toys are all featured.

Toy Story 4 new characters, Forky, Ducky and Bunny.

As Disney release the new trailer for Toy Story 4, it's got everyone asking questions about who the new character might be. We can reveal that the new Toy Story 4 character is called Forky and it looks like he will be playing a central role in the new movie.

Forky is a brand new character from Bonnie's bedroom, who is described as “an actual spork-turned-craft project who insists he isn’t a toy.”

Apparently, every time he tries to get away, he gets pulled into an adventure he’d rather skip.

The official synopsis explains: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

We're also introduced to two other characters, Ducky and Bunny in which the trailer explains: "Woody’s journey in 'Toy Story 4' includes a visit to a carnival where he meets Ducky and Bunny, two carnival prizes who are eager to be won."

Toy Story 4 plot and storyline

Director Josh Cooley has appeared to allude to the new plot, as he revealed in a statement that the film was in need of some new characters now Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang are no longer in Andy's bedroom.

He said: "Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story and it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning.

"Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

Speaking on how Forkie will fit into the current plot, Cooley added: "The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose. A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfill his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

Forkie is the new character Toy Story 4. Picture: Pixar

Toy Story 4 release date

The official movie is set to drop next year, on the 21st of June 2019, and the man behind the first ever Toy Story movie in 1995, John Lasseter is returning to direct it. He explained: “We love these characters so much; they are like family to us.” "We don’t want to do anything with them unless it lives up to or surpasses what’s gone before. Toy Story 3 ended Woody and Buzz’s story with Andy so perfectly that for a long time, we never even talked about doing another Toy Story movie. "But when Andrew, Pete, Lee, and I came up with this new idea, I just could not stop thinking about it. It was so exciting to me, I knew we had to make this movie—and I wanted to direct it myself."

Buzz Lightyear and Woody reappear in the trailer . Picture: Pixar

Toy Story 4 plot: Little Bo Beep missing

Fans will be keen to know if Little Bo Peep will be making an appearance in the new Toy Story 4 movie as she was noticeably absent from the last film, with Toy Story 3 director Lee Unkrich claiming the object of Woody's affections had been sold at a yard sale.

Now it's claimed the fourth instalment could be centred around the search for Little Bo Peep.

John Lasseter said at D23 the new story is inspired by the life of his wife, former Apple computer engineer Nancy.

"Bo Peep really reminds me of my wife Nancy in many ways," he said. "And my wife Nancy has an incredible emotional story, before I met her, so it's a very personal story — as is every film at Pixar. But that's what this one is for me. It's a very touching story that's inspired by my love for my wife."