Trigger Point episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

Here's how many episodes there are of Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Trigger Point on ITV and when does it finish?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you’re looking for a brand new thriller to get stuck into, look no further than Trigger Point.

The ITV series follows experienced bomb disposal officers who risk their lives by walking towards danger.

Lana Washington (played by Vicky McClure) is an experienced bomb disposal operative who becomes suspiscious that terrorists are targeting her unit.

But how many episodes are there of Trigger Point and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

Vicky McClure stars in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Trigger Point?

Trigger Point is made up of six episodes, each being an hour long on ITV.

They will air weekly at the same time on ITV and available to watch on ITV Hub straight afterwards.

Trigger Point episode guide

​​Trigger Point is an explosive thriller following a group of bomb disposal experts.

The story starts when a terror campaign threatens London during one summer in the city.

Adrian Lester is starring in Trigger Point on ITV. Picture: ITV

The ‘expos’ are pushed past their limit when they realise their squad seems to be being especially targeted.

Ex-military bomb disposal operative Lana is at the centre of the series and elements of her career, family and love life are all intertwined throughout.

She works alongside colleague Joel Nutkins, who bonded with Lana when they both served together in Afghanistan.

And the creator of Trigger Point, Daniel Brierley, recently revealed he always had Line of Duty’s Vicky in mind when writing the series.

Speaking at a press event, he said: “I mean, honestly, it sounds like such such a cliché, but I’d actually written it with with Vicky in mind.

“Because I think [from] the roles she’s done in the past, she has that perfect blend of courage and determination and vulnerability – that was Lana for me, and obviously Adrian’s a national treasure, so when you get them involved, it’s perfect.”