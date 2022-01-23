Trigger Point episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?

23 January 2022, 18:00

Here's how many episodes there are of Trigger Point
Here's how many episodes there are of Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Trigger Point on ITV and when does it finish?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re looking for a brand new thriller to get stuck into, look no further than Trigger Point.

The ITV series follows experienced bomb disposal officers who risk their lives by walking towards danger.

Lana Washington (played by Vicky McClure) is an experienced bomb disposal operative who becomes suspiscious that terrorists are targeting her unit.

But how many episodes are there of Trigger Point and when does it finish? Here’s what we know…

Vicky McClure stars in Trigger Point
Vicky McClure stars in Trigger Point. Picture: ITV

How many episodes are there of Trigger Point?

Trigger Point is made up of six episodes, each being an hour long on ITV.

They will air weekly at the same time on ITV and available to watch on ITV Hub straight afterwards.

Trigger Point episode guide

​​Trigger Point is an explosive thriller following a group of bomb disposal experts.

The story starts when a terror campaign threatens London during one summer in the city.

Adrian Lester is starring in Trigger Point on ITV
Adrian Lester is starring in Trigger Point on ITV. Picture: ITV

The ‘expos’ are pushed past their limit when they realise their squad seems to be being especially targeted.

Ex-military bomb disposal operative Lana is at the centre of the series and elements of her career, family and love life are all intertwined throughout.

She works alongside colleague Joel Nutkins, who bonded with Lana when they both served together in Afghanistan.

And the creator of Trigger Point, Daniel Brierley, recently revealed he always had Line of Duty’s Vicky in mind when writing the series.

Speaking at a press event, he said: “I mean, honestly, it sounds like such such a cliché, but I’d actually written it with with Vicky in mind.

“Because I think [from] the roles she’s done in the past, she has that perfect blend of courage and determination and vulnerability – that was Lana for me, and obviously Adrian’s a national treasure, so when you get them involved, it’s perfect.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Trigger Point is not based on a true story

Is ITV's Trigger Point based on a true story?

The full cast of ITV's Trigger Point

Cast of Trigger Point: Who is in the new ITV drama and how do you recognise them?
Who is Too Hot To Handle's Georgia?

Who is Georgia from Too Hot To Handle? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Harry and Beaux became very close during Too Hot To Handle

Are Harry and Beaux from Too Hot To Handle still together?

The Outnumbered kids reunited last September

The Outnumbered kids are unrecognisable 15 years after the show began

Trending on Heart

The way you open your car door should change in order to avoid a fine

Drivers must follow new Highway Code rule when opening car doors or face £1,000 fine

Lifestyle

An expert has explained why it may be a bad idea to drink wine in the bath (stock image)

Why drinking wine in the bath may not be the best idea

Lifestyle

Beauty and the Beast The Musical coming to London this summer

Beauty and the Beast The Musical coming to London this summer

Lifestyle

The Masked Singer fans think they know who Panda is

The Masked Singer fans 'rumble' Panda with new Neighbours theory
Nathan has said that once couple saw each other after the series finished filming

Too Hot To Handle's Nathan hints one couple stayed together after the show
Stacey Solomon has blocked Joe Swash on Instagram

Stacey Solomon explains why she had to block Joe Swash on Instagram

Celebrities

Chicken Run is officially returning for a sequel

Chicken Run sequel title announced by Netflix

Sir Lenny Henry, Simon Merrells and Markella Kavenagh are among the cast of The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power TV series cast revealed

Toby Kirkup sadly passed away last year

A look back at the late Emmerdale star Toby Kirkup's acting career
Meatloaf has sadly passed away

Meat Loaf dead: Singer dies aged 74 with wife by his side

Celebrities

Adele shared a tearful video to Instagram

Adele in tears as she's forced to postpone entire Las Vegas residency

Celebrities

Is your partner a super snorer? Well, this might be your chance to bag a bunch of free sleep goodies

Terrible snorers can now get paid £1,000 to test sleep products

Lifestyle

The Heart team picks lovely things to eat, buy and do this month....

Lust List January 2022: Luxurious self-care treats, homeware, snacks and more

Shopping

A woman praised her son for swearing in the supermarket

Mum praises 12-year-old son for swearing at elderly woman in the supermarket

Lifestyle

Who is Too Hot To Handle's Olga?

Who is Olga from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Celebrities