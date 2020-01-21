When is The Trouble with Maggie Cole on ITV, what is the drama about and who is in the cast with Dawn French?

Dawn French is starring in latest drama 'The Trouble with Maggie Cole'. Picture: Getty Images/ITV

By Naomi Bartram

When will The Trouble with Maggie Cole air and what is the plot? Find out everything...

ITV is back with another drama, this time with an all star cast featuring Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

While production started in spring last year, it was originally called “Glass Houses”, but this has since changed.

So, ahead of its launch, here’s everything you need to know about The Trouble with Maggie Cole...

When is The Trouble with Maggie Cole on TV?

ITV is yet to announce an air date for the drama, but shooting in Devon and Cornwall began last Summer. It should be on our TV screens later this year.

Dawn French is starring alongside Julie Hesmondhalgh. Picture: ITV

What is The Trouble with Maggie Cole about?

Created and written by Mark Brotherhood, the six-part drama is based around a “picturesque small coastal town with a close-knit community.”

Dawn French plays lead character Maggie Cole who is the resident village busybody and knows everything about everyone.

The drama starts when Maggie accidentally overshares information about her neighbours during a live radio interview, which has a serious backlash in her close-knit community.

The synopsis reads: “Maggie is a central character in town who makes it her business to know a bit about everyone’s lives. When a radio journalist interviews her for a small reportage piece about local life she gives him far more detail (and embellishment) about the locals and their personal lives than he was counting on.

“In the days and weeks following the show’s broadcast, Maggie sees the butterfly effect of how her very public gossip-fest affects various figures around the town and disrupts their lives.”

Dawn French, who worked as an executive producer on the series alongside Sophie Clarke-Jervoise, added: “Sophie and I have been developing Glass Houses for some time and I can’t wait to finally get started in front of the camera. It’s such a good story with a fantastic funny, touching script by Mark Brotherhood. Let me at it!”

Who’s in the cast of The Trouble with Maggie Cole?

Alongside Dawn French, Mark Heap plays her husband of 40 years Peter who is a local headmaster.

Meanwhile, Julie Hesmondhalgh plays Maggie’s best friend Jill, Vicki Pepperdine is the school secretary Karen and part-time resident Marcus is played by Patrick Robinson.

Other character’s include the town’s GP Carol, local shopkeepers Emil and Roxanna and Kelly at the hair salon.