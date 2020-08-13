University Challenge's 'fittest contestant ever' sends fans into a frenzy

13 August 2020, 18:15

Fans couldn't believe how attractive Joshua was
Fans couldn't believe how attractive Joshua was. Picture: Instagram

The brainbox contestant won over an army of fans with his answers and his good looks.

University Challenge is known for challenging some of the country's brightest students with incredibly difficult questions, and is usually something we watch to test our own knowledge.

However, fans of the show have been left pleasantly surprised after the show - which isn't famed for producing model-like contestants - introduced a very charming student named Joshua Mutio.

Josh, bottom right, drew the attention of viewers
Josh, bottom right, drew the attention of viewers. Picture: BBC

The brainbox contestant had viewers taking to Twitter to voice their surprise at his "bond-like" good looks.

Joshua, who is from St Helen's in Merseyside is studying at Birkbeck, University of London and helped his team to victory with a 295 point win over Reading University's 60.

The Politics, Philosophy and Economics MA student kept a cool, calm and collected demeanour throughout the show which cause fans to compare him to James Bond himself.

One viewer commented: "In all seriousness. If they’re looking for a new James Bond look no further than this bloke."

Another joked: "My wife is finding Mutio so cool we’re having to put the central heating on."

One woman flirtatiously tweeted: "Good evening to Mutio only."

Another gushed: "Is Mutio of @BirkbeckUoL the Handsomest Person of the series so far? Answer: *SWOON*."

Viewers will no doubt be thrilled to hear Joshua and his teammates are set to return to screens in the competition's second round.

