Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series?

13 October 2022, 14:42

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama. Picture: Channel 4

Who is in the cast of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama with Michael Sheen and Natalia Tena?

The 'Wagatha Christie' case is coming to Channel 4 soon as a new two-part drama has been cast.

In the two-part drama, viewers will see how events unfolded when Rebekah sued Coleen for libel in June 2020.

This comes after Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories from a private Instagram Story to the press, something which she has always denied.

Coleen then famously tried to catch out her former friend and exposed her claims to her Instagram followers in dramatic fashion.

Michael Sheen is starring in the Wagatha Christie drama
Michael Sheen is starring in the Wagatha Christie drama. Picture: Alamy

Followers of the drama will know the High Court case took place earlier this year, with their private lives catapulted into the spotlight.

But who is starring in the new drama? Here’s what we know…

Who is in the cast of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama?

  • Michael Sheen as David Sherborne
  • Chanel Cresswell as Coleen Rooney
  • Natalia Tena as Rebekah Vardy
  • Simon Coury as Hugh Tomlinson QC
  • Dion Lloyd as Wayne Rooney
  • Marci Nagyszokolyai as Jamie Vardy
Coleen Rooney appeared in court earlier this year
Coleen Rooney appeared in court earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

The drama has been created from the real court transcripts, with Channel 4 saying it will will recreate the "high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case...

"A case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press".

When is Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama on TV?

The drama is set to be released on Channel 4 later this year and has been directed by Oonagh Kearney and written by Chris Atkins.

