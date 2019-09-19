Every single episode of Waterloo Road is now available on BBC iPlayer

19 September 2019, 12:16

The popular TV drama is now available at the touch of a button
The popular TV drama is now available at the touch of a button. Picture: BBC
By Mared Parry

The popular British television drama ran for nearly a decade and is now.

Fans of Waterloo Road, listen up. You're in luck as the popular TV drama is now available to stream.

The UK-based show ran form 2006 until 2015 and followed various storylines that revolved around the lives of the students and staff at a high school.

Denise Welch featured on the drama for a number of seasons
Denise Welch featured on the drama for a number of seasons. Picture: BBC

BBCiPlayer have just announced that ALL seasons of the drama are now available to watch, so you can get your fix of nostalgia and re-watch all of the episodes back to back.

That might take you a while considering there's a whopping 10 seasons to get through and a LOT of episodes per series.

Series 1 had eight episodes and series 2 had 12 episodes but then due to the popularity of the show they shot up to 20 episodes per season until season 7.

Then they were upped to an impressive 30 episodes for season 7 and 8, before coming down to 20 again for series 9 and 10.

Waterloo Road has won endless awards over its nine years of running, from Best New Drama to Most Popular Drama Series and plenty of Best Actress awards too.

You can watch 20 episodes on the iPlayer
You can watch 20 episodes on the iPlayer. Picture: BBC

Seasons 1-7 were based in a school in Rochdale, and season 8-10 were based in Greenock, Scotland.

Reruns have previously been aired on CBS drama here in the UK but the whole 10 seasons will now be available at our fingertips due to them being put on BBCiPlayer as of today.

