When was Below Deck Mediterranean season one filmed?

Below Deck aired in the US in 2016.

How long ago was Below Deck Mediterranean filmed? Here's what we know...

If you’re for a brand new reality show to binge, E4 has got you covered with Below Deck Med.

The series is a spin-off of the popular show Below Deck and it follows a group of yachties as they cater to the demands of some very rich guests.

But while we’re only just getting to watch the drama unfold between the likes of Ben Robinson and Hannah Ferrier, it was actually filmed years ago.

So what year was Below Deck Med filmed and how old is it? Here’s what we know…

Obviously, Below Deck Med was filmed long before the pandemic as there are no social distancing measures in place.

The show was filmed in 2015 and eventually aired on Bravo on May 3, 2016.

There have now been five seasons altogether, with the last airing in June 2020.

While each series tends to feature a different crew, some of the cast pop up a fair few times.

Fans of Below Deck will have already met the stars of this luxury boat Ionian Princess, which was led by Captain Mark Howard.

Hannah Ferrier appeared in all five series' of Below Deck Med.

Bosun Bryan Kattenburg was the boss of the exterior department and said his personal motto is ‘work hard, play harder’, while Bobby Giancola and Danny Zureikat were his deckhands.

Jenn Riservato was the only female deckhand and sometimes struggled with the chauvinistic behaviour of her fellow crew.

Meanwhile, Australian Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier was in charge of the interior and actually kept her spot for all five seasons of the show.

Second stewardess Julia D’Albert Pusey and third stew Tiffany Copeland also made their TV debut during the first series.

True reality TV fans will recognise Chef Ben Robinson from the original series of Below Deck, where he starred in four seasons.