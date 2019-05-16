When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?

The brand new season will feature American singer and actress Miley Cyrus. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

By Mared Parry

The popular science fiction series is back for a brand new season on Netflix and will feature Miley Cyrus

Black Mirror released their interactive 'game' Bandersnach in late December 2018 on Netflix, and the fifth season of the incredibly successful science fiction series is back only six months on.

So on what date is season 5 released, what can we expect from the brand new episodes and how many has the creator, Charlie Brooker written in total? We reveal all...

Charlie Brooker is the show's creator and show runner. Picture: Getty

When is season 5 released?

The brand new bunch of episodes will be released on Netflix, it was recently announced.

Wednesday, June 5 is the date the new series will premiere on Netflix, so get it in your diaries.

What to except from the fifth season?

There will be three episodes in the new season, with three brand new stories and new characters.

Some of the famous faces starring in season five include Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Behave, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

The name of each episodes are yet to be released, but we do know a few bits about what to expect.

Just like the past series, technology is one of the main focuses and Brooker appears to be encouraging conversation around social media and the impact of modern-day technology and where it could be headed.

Cyrus will play a performer with thousands of fans, and from the trailer it seems like she has undergone a transformation of some sorts in order to increase her level of fame.

Read more: Who is Andrew Scott? Star of new Black Mirror and hot priest in Fleabag

The trailer shows police appearing to shoot an armed man sat in his car. Picture: YouTube

How many episodes of Black Mirror has Charlie Brooker Written?

Both seasons one and two of the show consisted of three episodes each, followed by a special episode named White Christmas.

Series three had a whopping six episodes and so did series four.

After the fourth season, the interactive film Bandersnatch was created and we're now eagerly awaiting three new episodes for season five.

That makes a grand total of 19 episodes, and one interactive film.

White Bear is one of the best-received episodes from season two. Picture: YouTube

The full names of all the episodes, in order of release are:

The National Anthem

Fifteen Million Merits

The Entire History of You

Be Right Back

White Bear

The Waldo Moment

White Christmas

Nosedive

Playtest

Shut Up and Dance

San Junipero

Men Against Fire

Hated in the Nation

USS Callister

Arkangel

Crocodile

Hang the DJ

Metalhead

Black Museum

Bandersnatch