When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?

16 May 2019, 13:34

The brand new season will feature American singer and actress Miley Cyrus
The brand new season will feature American singer and actress Miley Cyrus. Picture: YouTube/Netflix
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The popular science fiction series is back for a brand new season on Netflix and will feature Miley Cyrus

Black Mirror released their interactive 'game' Bandersnach in late December 2018 on Netflix, and the fifth season of the incredibly successful science fiction series is back only six months on.

So on what date is season 5 released, what can we expect from the brand new episodes and how many has the creator, Charlie Brooker written in total? We reveal all...

Charlie Brooker is the show's creator and show runner
Charlie Brooker is the show's creator and show runner. Picture: Getty

When is season 5 released?

The brand new bunch of episodes will be released on Netflix, it was recently announced.

Wednesday, June 5 is the date the new series will premiere on Netflix, so get it in your diaries.

What to except from the fifth season?

There will be three episodes in the new season, with three brand new stories and new characters.

Some of the famous faces starring in season five include Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Behave, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

The name of each episodes are yet to be released, but we do know a few bits about what to expect.

Just like the past series, technology is one of the main focuses and Brooker appears to be encouraging conversation around social media and the impact of modern-day technology and where it could be headed.

Cyrus will play a performer with thousands of fans, and from the trailer it seems like she has undergone a transformation of some sorts in order to increase her level of fame.

Read more: Who is Andrew Scott? Star of new Black Mirror and hot priest in Fleabag

The trailer shows police appearing to shoot an armed man sat in his car
The trailer shows police appearing to shoot an armed man sat in his car. Picture: YouTube

How many episodes of Black Mirror has Charlie Brooker Written?

Both seasons one and two of the show consisted of three episodes each, followed by a special episode named White Christmas.

Series three had a whopping six episodes and so did series four.

After the fourth season, the interactive film Bandersnatch was created and we're now eagerly awaiting three new episodes for season five.

That makes a grand total of 19 episodes, and one interactive film.

White Bear is one of the best-received episodes from season two
White Bear is one of the best-received episodes from season two. Picture: YouTube

The full names of all the episodes, in order of release are:

The National Anthem

Fifteen Million Merits

The Entire History of You

Be Right Back

White Bear

The Waldo Moment

White Christmas

Nosedive

Playtest

Shut Up and Dance

San Junipero

Men Against Fire

Hated in the Nation

USS Callister

Arkangel

Crocodile

Hang the DJ

Metalhead

Black Museum

Bandersnatch

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

There are some secret rules Coronation Street stars have to follow

The secret rules all Coronation Street cast members have to follow REVEALED
Gavin & Stacey ended almost a decade ago now

Gavin and Stacey cast: Where are they now?

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil arrives in cinemas later this year

When is Maleficent 2 out, who's in the cast with Angelina Jolie and what's the Disney movie about?
Peter Barlow's appearance shocked Corrie viewers

Coronation Street fans confused as Peter Barlow returns from rehab with ‘Marbella tan’
Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror

Trending on Heart

Abby Cohen, Ben's ex-wife has spoken out

Ben Cohen’s ex-wife says Strictly needs better care for contestants' family

Celebrities

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

Woman stops cabin crew from closing plane doors while daughter is on shopping spree

News

An expert has revealed a quick and easy way to figure out if a baby is hungry

The subtle movements newborns make to let you know they're hungry

Lifestyle

ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio
For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle