When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on, which celebrities have signed up and is Joey Essex replacing Katie Price?

Celebrity SAS is back on our screens. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram/PA Images

Last year footballer Wayne Bridge came out on top and won Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, but who will be taking part this time?

By Naomi Bartram

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back, which means we get to see a bunch of celebrities put through their paces by former Special Forces soldier Ant Middleton and his formidable team.

But with news Katie Price has been replaced by former TOWIE star Joey Essex, here’s everything you need to know about the show...

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on?

The exact date the Channel 4 series will air is yet to be released, but the last series aired in April this year. We will keep you updated when we find out.

Which celebrities are taking part?

It was recently reported that Katie Price would be taking part in the reality show in a bid to get fit and ‘make the nation fall in love with her again’.

But now it’s been claimed that the mum-of-five has quit after just two days, with sources revealing former TOWIE star Joey Essex has replaced her.

A show source told The Sun: “Joey is really determined to show people he’s not just this glam reality star living a life of luxury. He can get his hands dirty.”

Last year Wayne Bridge won the series. Picture: Channel 4

Former boxer Tony Bellew is also said to have signed up for the Stand Up To Cancer celebrity edition, with the source adding: “And Tony will be great value. He's a hard man, so a great test for Ant."

Meanwhile, despite an insider previously claiming Katie was ‘keen to get things on track and get her mind and body in the right place’, apparently she lost motivation shortly after arriving.

“Katie has a real fear of the water but was happy when she was put on a boat and sent home,” a source told The Mirror.

“Everyone had high expectations for her, but to last only two days makes people think she’s done it just for the money.”

The rest of the line up is being kept top secret.

What happens on the show?

The show sees former special forces soldier Ant Middleton and his fellow veterans replicate the SAS selection process to put stars through their paces.

While the normal programme is tested on members of the public, the celebrity version airs in aid of Stand Up 2 Cancer.

Last year, most of the celebs failed to make it to the end, as they struggled with the torture techniques, extreme weather and lack of food.

Where is it filmed?

While previous series have seen celebrities travel to far off locations such as the Andes in Chile, it’s thought this year's line up will stay in an old farmhouse on Raasay in Scotland during filming.

A source revealed: "Obviously we don't want to cause a scene, but I've been told by a friend working with Channel 4 they're filming the show here.

"He'd said that he'd helped the crews go between Raasay and Skye, and said they'd be staying in a big old farm building.

"The celebrities are apparently due to arrive very soon."