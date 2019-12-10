When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 on Netflix and has the trailer dropped?

Sabrina is back for another season of debauchery. Picture: YouTube

The spooky remake of the children's TV series has proven to be a huge hit, and its third instalment is right around the corner.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is back for a third season - or third chapter as they like to put it - on Netflix very soon and we cannot wait to see what's in store for her.

Netflix has confirmed there will be a third instalment, as well as a fourth one, but what do we know about the upcoming series? We reveal all...

The new series' teaser shows Sabrina in a red cloak in the darkness. Picture: YouTube

When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 3 released?

It's just been announced by Netflix that the newest instalment - chapter 3 - will be on the streaming service on January 24th, 2020.

The date is just around the corner, and gives plenty of time for us to re-watch the last two chapters to get ourselves up to speed.

Is there a trailer for the new series?

At the moment all we have is an eerie teaser and not a full trailer, which sees Sabrina stood in the middle of some mist in a red cloak.

All it announces is the release date, so the plot of the third series is still top secret.

A Tweet that was put out by the official account read: "Knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches."

Who will return for season three?

Kiernan Shipka will of course be back as half-witch, half-mortal Sabrina and so will Zelda (Miranda Otto), Hilda (Lucy Davis), Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Harvey (Ross Lynch), Prudence (Tati Gabrielle), Roz (Jazz Sinclair), Theo (Lachlan Watson), Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen).

The last series ended with Sabrina carrying Nick into hell. Picture: Netflix

What do we know about the plot?

Not much at the moment, other than the series picking up from where we left off, with Sabrina dealing with the after effects of realising the Dark Lord was her father, and that her boyfriend Nick decided he'd become the human prison for his evil spirit.

Netflix have a synopsis of the series which reads: "Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch.

Sabrina can’t live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye.

So with an assist from her mortal friends, "The Fright Club" (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms.

However, the Dark Lord’s unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of "Queen" to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban."