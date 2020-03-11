When is Gok Wan's How to Look Good Naked on TV and can you apply?

Gok Wan's How To Look Good Naked is back. Picture: Really/ITV

How To Look Good Naked is back with the man who made it famous - Gok Wan.

Gok Wan is back with the ultimate body positivity show How To Look Good Naked, 14 years after it premiered.

This time around, the iconic programme will air on a totally new network - but will Gok be back on How To Look Good Naked and when is it on? Everything we know so far...

When is Gok Wan's How to Look Good Naked on TV and what channel is it on?

How To Look Good Naked has moved to Really, after previously airing on Channel 4 for four series’.

It started on March 4th, and airs every Wednesday at 9pm.

Clare Laycock, VP Head of Lifestyle and Entertainment Brands at Discovery UK - which owns Really - said: “With social media being more widely used than ever before, body confidence continues to be an enormous issue for a number of men and women.

“How To Look Good Naked was an incredibly important programme in boosting peoples’ self-esteem and self-worth, and I am delighted to bring to Really for a brand new run.”

What is Gok Wan's How to Look Good Naked about?

How To Look Good Naked first aired in 2006 and features women and men who have lost confidence in their bodies.

Using his fashion background, presenter Gok Wan makes it his mission to help them feel good about themselves again by asking them to embrace their insecurities.

Gok Wan is back in How To Look Good Naked. Picture: PA Images

Techniques include photographing the volunteers naked and then displaying the photos in a public place, like the side of a building or on a van.

At the end of each episode, Gok asks them to walk down a catwalk, showing her new confidence to family and friends.

Can I apply for When is Gok Wan's How to Look Good Naked?

Unfortunately, filming has already wrapped up on the current series. But hopefully Gok will be back with another soon.

