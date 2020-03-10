Where is Five Guys a Week filmed? And is it shot in Amy's real house?

Five Guys a Week is airing on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Channel 4's new show Five Guys a Week filmed? Here's everything we know...

Forget Love Island and Netflix's Love Is Blind, because new dating show Five Guys A Week has kicked off on Channel 4.

As the title suggests, over the course of a week, a new singleton will welcome five men into her home, before choosing her favourite.

The first episode centres around 33-year-old marketing consultant Amy from Hertfordshire - but is the show filmed in her real house? Here's everything you need to know.

Where is Five Guys A Week filmed?

This week’s Five Guys A Week is actually filmed in Amy’s real home in St Albans, Hertfordshire.

Amy from Hertfordshire revealed Five Guys a Week is filmed in her house. Picture: ITV

The first episode of the show sees Amy invite country and western singer songwriter Scott, Hollywood stuntman Michael, international financial fraud investigator Christian, surfer Trystan, and local government leader Glen into her home.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Amy confirmed that all the men actually did stay in her house.

When Phil, 57, said he assumed the show was shot in a studio, she responded: “No, it was actually my house, it was my kitchen they were making a mess in and my toilet.”

Holly, 39, then added: “You really were sharing everything then!”

How does Five Guys A Week work?

Channel 4’s series synopsis reads: "In this brand-new entertaining dating series, single women across the country are fast tracking the getting to know you part of the relationship by inviting five single guys to move in with them… all at the same time. Each week, our heroine is looking for a man who can slot perfectly into her life.

"Can the guys impress her friends and family while revealing their hidden depths and vanquishing the opposition? Each day one of them will be asked to leave until five guys become ‘the one'."

When is Five Guys A Week on Channel 4?

Five Guys A Week starts on 10 March, and continues with a new set of contestants every Tuesday.

