Dancing On Ice judges caught looking shocked as Joe Swash wins by only 1 per cent

By Alice Dear

Joe Swash scooped the Dancing On Ice trophy at the weekend, but did you see the judges' reactions?

Joe Swash and his professional skating partner Alex Murphy were ecstatic on Sunday night when they were announced as the winners of Dancing On Ice 2020.

Joe, 38, was up against Diversity dancer Perri Kiely for the win, but managed to scoop the trophy during the live final with just 1 per cent between them.

Many viewers were left shocked at the results, as while Joe's skating had improved a great deal, they believed Perri was the better and more technical skater.

Joe Swash and Alex Murphy were named winners of Dancing On Ice 2020. Picture: ITV

And it appears some of the judges agreed with the response, as ITV viewers watching the show spotted their reaction to the results.

After Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announced he had won the 12th series of Dancing On Ice, the camera cut to the judges, and showed John Barrowman appearing to mouth "wow" to Jane Torvill.

John Barrowman looked surprised by the results. Picture: ITV

One person took to Twitter on the evening of the final, writing: "Judges could have hid their reaction to Joe winning Face with rolling eyes A worthy winner! #DancingOnIce."

Another added: "Really really disappointed in the Judges reactions to Joe Winning! Seen John mouth "Wow" and Chris rolling his eyes. Clearly wanted Perri to win. Face with rolling eyes kinda takes the moment away from Joe!! I might just give this a miss next year if that's their attitude."

Joe Swash was up against Perri Kiely in the final of Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

This week, The Sun revealed that Joe had only just won the trophy and title by 1 per cent.

They reported that Joe bought in 43.20% of the vote, while Perri just less at 41.48%.

