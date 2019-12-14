When is The Witcher out on Netflix, what is it about and who is in the cast?

14 December 2019, 12:56 | Updated: 14 December 2019, 13:41

It has already received comparisons with Game of Thrones
It has already received comparisons with Game of Thrones. Picture: Netflix

All you need to know about the new fantasy series.

When is The Witcher out on Netflix?

You can watch the first series at 8am on 20 December here.

View this post on Instagram

The Continent awaits.

A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix) on

What is it about?

The Witcher is an eight-episode Netflix series based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapowski’s books about Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter (or Witcher) with supernatural powers.

It’s not quite clear which of the books has been adapted for the series or where the action will pick up, but it’s been rumoured that this first series will focus mostly on original short story collection named The Last Wish.

Before the show has even aired, the inevitable "it's the new Game of Thrones” comparison has already begun, and fantasy fans are eagerly awaiting the new programme to give their verdict.

View this post on Instagram

#TheWitcher

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

Who is in the cast?

The Witcher will focus on three main characters, with Gerald of Rivia – portrayed by Henry Cavill – at the centre of it all. Joining him will be Yennefer of Vengerberg – portrayed by Anya Chalotra – and Ciri – played by Freya Allan.

Other big names include Alik Sakharov (Game of Thrones) and Charlotte Brandstrom (Outlander).

The show has been created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix.

Here is list of the full cast:

Henry Cavill

Anya Chalotra

Freya Allan

Jodhi May

MyAnna Buring

Joey Batey

Eamon Farren

Mimi Ndiweni

Björn Hlynur Haraldsson

Adam Levy

Lars Mikkelsen

Royce Pierreson

Wilson Radjou-Pujalte

Anna Shaffer

READ MORE: What to watch on Netflix over the Christmas holidays

