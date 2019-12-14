When is The Witcher out on Netflix, what is it about and who is in the cast?

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Pandora Christie 7pm - 10pm
14 December 2019, 12:56 | Updated: 14 December 2019, 13:41
All you need to know about the new fantasy series.
You can watch the first series at 8am on 20 December here.
The Witcher is an eight-episode Netflix series based on Polish writer Andrzej Sapowski’s books about Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter (or Witcher) with supernatural powers.
It’s not quite clear which of the books has been adapted for the series or where the action will pick up, but it’s been rumoured that this first series will focus mostly on original short story collection named The Last Wish.
Before the show has even aired, the inevitable "it's the new Game of Thrones” comparison has already begun, and fantasy fans are eagerly awaiting the new programme to give their verdict.
The Witcher will focus on three main characters, with Gerald of Rivia – portrayed by Henry Cavill – at the centre of it all. Joining him will be Yennefer of Vengerberg – portrayed by Anya Chalotra – and Ciri – played by Freya Allan.
Other big names include Alik Sakharov (Game of Thrones) and Charlotte Brandstrom (Outlander).
The show has been created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for Netflix.
Henry Cavill
Anya Chalotra
Freya Allan
Jodhi May
MyAnna Buring
Joey Batey
Eamon Farren
Mimi Ndiweni
Björn Hlynur Haraldsson
Adam Levy
Lars Mikkelsen
Royce Pierreson
Wilson Radjou-Pujalte
Anna Shaffer
READ MORE: What to watch on Netflix over the Christmas holidays