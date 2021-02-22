When was Unforgotten series 4 filmed?

Unforgotten series 4 was filmed during lockdown. Picture: ITV

Was Unforgotten series 4 filmed during lockdown and did the cast follow social distancing? Here's what we know...

Unforgotten is back with a brand new series, and this time it opens with the discovery of a body in a scrap metal yard.

DCI Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Stuart (played by Nicola Walker) and DI Sunil ’Sunny’ Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are returning to try and uncover what really happened.

But when was Unforgotten filmed? Here’s what we know…

When was Unforgotten series 4 filmed?

ITV actually began filming the fourth season of Unforgotten all the way back in January 2020, however this had to be put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicola Walker said she felt 'safe' filming Unforgotten during the pandemic. Picture: ITV

Actress Nicola Walker said it was ‘really strange’ to put the show on hold as they had already learnt most of the lines.

She said: “Then through lockdown it was really strange because you are carrying this character around, all you’re thinking about is this storyline and realising a few weeks in that you have to let it all go, including the lines...

“But it meant when we came back the one thing I needed was four weeks advance notice to learn the lines again - you can’t hold them in your head for that long. That’s what happened. I had to re-read scripts to get the story back in my head and get the lines back in.”

When the cast got back to filming after the first lockdown, strict safety measures were put in place including face masks and social distancing.

Sheila Hancock is playing Eileen in Unforgotten. Picture: ITV

Nicola added: “I actually felt incredibly safe and it was such a positive feeling to go back and a real perspective giver because our business is full of freelancers and what was amazing was seeing the majority of the crew that had managed to come back.

“Everyone was really relieved to be back in the working environment although it bore no relation to our normal working environment. Mainstreet did it so well, it was so carefully planned and I felt incredibly safe.”

“It was surreal, of course because you are masked all the time apart from when you are actually on camera. So you are looking around the room, the director, Andy Wilson, said it was like TV made by a bunch of bank robbers. There was something really heartening about seeing the group trying to push on and everyone did it with great grace.”