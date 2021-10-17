Where is Angela Black set and what are the filming locations?

17 October 2021, 16:30

Here is where ITV's Angela Black is filmed and set
Where is Angela Black filmed? And where is the ITV drama set?

Angela Black is a brand new drama from award winning writers Harry and Jack Williams.

The six-part series tells the story of a woman - played by Joanne Froggatt - who is being abused by her husband, Olivier (Michiel Huisman).

Angela then meets private investigator Ed (Samuel Adewunmi) who reveals a shocking secret about Olivier.

But where is Angela Black set and what location is it filmed in? Find out everything about the ITV series…

Angela Black was filmed in the suburbs of London
Where is Angela Black set?

Angela Black is set in London, in a beautiful house in the suburbs.

While the exact location has not been revealed, it’s thought to be just outside the city.

Where was Angela Black filmed?

The exact locations for the new series haven’t been confirmed, but it was shot in London in October 2020.

This means coronavirus restrictions were in place during filming.

Angela Black is set in London
However, no social distancing took place as the cast were able to form a bubble.

Production teams were also spotted at Marylebone Station in the capital earlier this year.

Actress Joanne has since told us what it was like filming such a harrowing storyline and said she did a lot of reading before she filmed some scenes.

“I read a book by Mandy Thomas called You Can’t Run, which was harrowing and honest and incredibly moving and affecting,” she told Heart.co.uk and other media.

“I was grateful for them to have pointed me in the direction, I read Katie Piper’s book and Mel B’s book.

Angela Black is set on the outskirts of London
“They are so intimate and personal and the bravery it takes to talk about those emotions. I was blown away by their honesty.”

Producer Sarah Hammond also explained how Women’s Aid were involved in the script writing process.

“When you are dealing with a drama with a heavy subject matter you need to do your research,” she said.

“It affects a lot of people so we wanted to be truthful to them and not fall into stereotypes.

“Women’s aid read the script and advised us on how Angela would behave, what she would do and how Olivier would act.”

