Where is Clique set and where was the Netflix show filmed?

Clique set and filming locations: find out where the BBC and Netflix show was set and filmed.

If you're just getting started on Clique, you can bet it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The series, which originally aired on BBC Three in 2017, has proved a hit with viewers since it arrived on the streaming service in September.

It follows two childhood best friends, Georgia (Synnøve Karlsen) and Holly (Aisling Franciosi), who are excited to start university together.

Clique is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: BBC Three

Soon after the pair start, however, Georgia becomes involved in a mysterious clique of alpha girls, who are led by lecturer Jude McDermid. Georgia and Holly drift apart after she joins the group with ease, while Holly grows suspicious of the gang - and quickly discovers that there may be more to them than meets the eye.

Here's your need-to-know on where the show is set and film.

Where is Clique set and filmed?

Holly and Georgia attend the University of Edinburgh, which is where the show is set.

The series was filmed on location in Edinburgh, with many of its famous areas used for scenes.

As reported by edinburgh.org, the Meadows is one well-known area used for filming, due to its close proximity to the university. The cafés of Middle Meadow Walk feature heavily in season one.

The club where Holly and Georgia see the clique for the first time is Cabaret Voltaire, a well-known Edinburgh venue which puts on live music and club nights.

The show is set at the University of Edinburgh. Picture: BBC Three

The glass-walled lecture theatre where Jude McDermid delivers his first lecture is located at the Edinburgh Napier University Craiglockhart campus.The Lindsay Stewart Lecture Theatre is part of the Business School.

The Usher Hall, Voodoo Rooms, and Devil's Advocate are other areas used for filming.

Clique is available to watch on Netflix now.