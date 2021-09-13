Where is Clique set and where was the Netflix show filmed?

13 September 2021, 13:40

Clique set and filming locations: find out where the BBC and Netflix show was set and filmed.

If you're just getting started on Clique, you can bet it's about to become your new Netflix obsession.

The series, which originally aired on BBC Three in 2017, has proved a hit with viewers since it arrived on the streaming service in September.

It follows two childhood best friends, Georgia (Synnøve Karlsen) and Holly (Aisling Franciosi), who are excited to start university together.

Clique is available to stream on Netflix now
Clique is available to stream on Netflix now. Picture: BBC Three

Soon after the pair start, however, Georgia becomes involved in a mysterious clique of alpha girls, who are led by lecturer Jude McDermid. Georgia and Holly drift apart after she joins the group with ease, while Holly grows suspicious of the gang - and quickly discovers that there may be more to them than meets the eye.

Here's your need-to-know on where the show is set and film.

Where is Clique set and filmed?

Holly and Georgia attend the University of Edinburgh, which is where the show is set.

The series was filmed on location in Edinburgh, with many of its famous areas used for scenes.

As reported by edinburgh.org, the Meadows is one well-known area used for filming, due to its close proximity to the university. The cafés of Middle Meadow Walk feature heavily in season one.

The club where Holly and Georgia see the clique for the first time is Cabaret Voltaire, a well-known Edinburgh venue which puts on live music and club nights.

The show is set at the University of Edinburgh
The show is set at the University of Edinburgh. Picture: BBC Three

The glass-walled lecture theatre where Jude McDermid delivers his first lecture is located at the Edinburgh Napier University Craiglockhart campus.The Lindsay Stewart Lecture Theatre is part of the Business School.

The Usher Hall, Voodoo Rooms, and Devil's Advocate are other areas used for filming.

Clique is available to watch on Netflix now.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Suranne Jones starred in Coronation Street

Who did Suranne Jones play in Coronation Street?

Yes Week has arrived in Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2021 spoilers: What is 'Yes Week' and what happens?
How to get Holly Willoughby's dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Here's everything you need to know about applying to be on Married at First Sight UK

Married At First Sight UK application 2022: How to apply for the next series
Emily Head played Rebecca White in Emmerdale

Who played Rebecca White in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

Trending on Heart

What countries could be added to the green list this week?

Which countries could be added to the green list this week?

Lifestyle

Glasgow council have spoken out about spider season

Council shares photo of giant house spider as it issues advice on how to remove them

Lifestyle

An airline now reveals where children are sitting on an airplane

Airline launches solution for passengers who want to avoid sitting near children on long flights

Lifestyle

Wendy Posner is played by Susan Cookson on Emmerdale

Who plays Wendy Posner in Emmerdale and what do we know about Susan Cookson?
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has revealed his dog has died

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick heartbroken after death of his beloved dog