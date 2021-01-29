Where was It’s A Sin filmed? Filming locations in London, Manchester and Wales revealed

It's a Sin was filmed in Manchester and Wales. Picture: Channel 4

Where was It's a Sin shot? Here's what we know about the Channel 4 drama...

It’s a Sin is currently airing on Channel 4, telling the inspiring story of three gay men living through the AIDs crisis in the 1980s.

The five-part series stars incredible actors such as Olly Alexander, Callum Scott Howells and Omari Douglas.

But while the drama is set in London, much of the drama was actually filmed in Manchester and Wales.

So what were the filming locations for It’s a Sin? Find out everything…

Where was It’s a Sin filmed?

Filming for It’s a Sin actually began in Manchester back in October 2019.

The majority of the exteriors were shot on Paton Street, near Piccadilly Station.

Landmarks such as The Star and Garter on Fairfield Street and Eccles Shopping Centre also make an appearance.

Meanwhile, the interior parts of It’s a Sin were filmed at the Old Wentworth High School, which was converted to a studio.

The protests were filmed in Bolton, with Le Mans Crescent behind Bolton Town Hall being transformed into 1980s London.

This has previously been used by other huge shows such as Peaky Blinders, White Lines, The English Game and The Stranger.

Elsewhere, other scenes were filmed at a house in a small market town near Blackburn called Darwen.

If you saw the scenes of Valerie (Keeley Hawes) walking along the seafront, this was shot in the seaside town of Rhos-on-Sea in North Wales.

Keeley plays the mum of Olly Alexander's character, Ritchie and their on-screen family lives on the Isle of Wight.

Creator of the series, Russell T Davies, has previously said he chose the locations for personal reasons as he grew up in Swansea and moved to Manchester in 1987.

Russell is now a patron of the George House Trust, which is the biggest HIV and Aids charity in the North West.

In August last year, he also started work on a new LGBT+ centre in Manchester.