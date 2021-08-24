Where was Nine Perfect Strangers filmed?

24 August 2021, 15:04

Nine Perfect Strangers filming locations: where was the Hulu and Amazon Prime show set and filmed?

Nine Perfect Strangers has proved a huge hit in the UK since it arrived on Amazon Prime Video, and we're counting down the days until the next episode is released.

The Hulu show, based on the book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, follows nine strangers who go to a mysterious wellness retreat to try and turn their life around, but quickly find out all isn't what it seems...

The series stars Nicole Kidman, and was created by Big Little Lies' David E. Kelley.

Here's your need-to-know on where it was set and filmed.

Nicole Kidman plays the mysterious host of the resort in Nine Perfect Strangers
Nicole Kidman plays the mysterious host of the resort in Nine Perfect Strangers. Picture: Hulu

Where is Nine Perfect Strangers set?

Unlike the book that it's based on, which was set in Moriarty's native Australia, the Nine Perfect Strangers TV show is set at in California.

At the start of the show, we see a signpost for Cabrillo, California, and the fictional Tranquillum House is located there.

Where was Nine Perfect Strangers filmed?

While the series is set in California, it wasn't actually filmed there.

It was filmed in mostly Byron Bay, New South Wales, Australia, with Sydney, Ballina, and Killen Falls used for some flashback scenes.

Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in Australia
Nine Perfect Strangers was filmed in Australia. Picture: Hulu

Is Tranquillum House real?

Tranquillum House is an entirely fictional resort, but Soma, a spa in Ewingsdale, was used to film many of the scenes in the centre, as reported by CN Traveller.

The real-life spa is set in 22 acres, and features stunning views as seen in the show.

Its website states: "With the intention of creating a space to recharge your batteries, Soma has been mindfully designed with a modern yet warm aesthetic, allowing clarity externally for whatever space you need within."

Director Jonathan Levine told Forbes magazine: "The resort itself is such a big character.

"It was perfect with its amazing woods, jungles and beaches, and captured the feeling we were looking for."

