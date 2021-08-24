When are the Nine Perfect Strangers new episodes released in the UK?

24 August 2021

When is the next Nine Perfect Strangers episode released on Amazon Prime? Here's your need-to-know on how to watch the show...

If you're just getting started on Nine Perfect Strangers, you can bet it's about to become your new TV obsession.

The series stars Nicole Kidman as the host of a wellness retreat where nine strangers gather to supposedly join an experimental path to self-improvement, but quickly find out all isn't what it seems.

The show, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Big Sky) and John-Henry Butterworth, was released on Hulu in the US, and it's now streaming on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Not all of the episodes are available to stream, however, and many viewers have been wondering when they can get their next fix of the show.

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video
Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Picture: Hulu

Here's your need-to-know...

When are the Nine Perfect Strangers episodes released on Amazon Prime?

New episodes are released every Friday in the UK on Amazon Prime.

This means that episode four will be out on Friday, August 27.

There are eight episodes in total in the series, and the season finale will be released on September 24.

The episodes are as follows (the final two names have not yet been announced).

  1. Random Acts of Mayhem
  2. The Critical Path
  3. Earth Day
  4. Brave New World
  5. Sweet Surrender
  6. Motherlode
  7. TBA
  8. TBA

Nicole Kidman stars in Nine Perfect Strangers
Nicole Kidman stars in Nine Perfect Strangers. Picture: Hulu

How can you watch Nine Perfect Stranger in the UK?

The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video cost £5.99 a month.

Is there a trailer for Nine Perfect strangers?

There is! You can watch the full trailer below:

News