Where can I watch The White Lotus in the UK?

19 August 2021, 15:13

Where can you watch The White Lotus in the UK? Find out what channel it's on, and how to stream it online.

After proving a massive hit in the US, The White Lotus finally arrived in the UK this week.

The comedy-drama, which was written and directed by Mike White, centres around entitled guests and exhausted staff at a luxurious hotel in Hawaii.

Mike White's film credits include major films like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect 3, so it's no surprise that The White Lotus is proving so hugely popular among viewers and critics.

Jennifer Coolidge, known for starring in American Pie, and Baywatch's Alexandra Daddario, feature as some of the hotel guests in the show.

The series also stars Murray Bartlett and Natasha Rothwell as senior members of staff at the hotel.

If you're wondering how to watch the show in the UK, we've got the lowdown...

White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now
White Lotus is available to watch in the UK now. Picture: HBO

Where can you watch The White Lotus in the UK?

The White Lotus aired in the US on HBO Max, which isn't available in the UK.

However, the series is available to stream on NOWTV over here.

What channel is The White Lotus on?

The series began airing on Sky Atlantic on Monday, August 16, and the six-part series will air weekly on the channel until concluding on Monday, September 20.

Jennifer Coolidge stars in The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge stars in The White Lotus. Picture: HBO

Will there be a season two of The White Lotus?

Great news for fans of the show - it has been confirmed that the show has been renewed for a second season.

Executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said: “Mike [White] has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town.

"We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

