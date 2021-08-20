How many episodes of The White Lotus are there?

The White Lotus episodes: how many episodes are there in season one?

If you haven't binged every episode already, you can bet that The White Lotus is about to become your new TV obsession.

The comedy-drama arrived in the UK from the US earlier this week, and it's already proving a huge hit with viewers and critics.

It's set in a fictional Hawaii hotel named The White Lotus, and follows the lives of the staff and guests there.

It comes from writer and producer Mike White, known for hit films like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect 3.

If you're just getting started on the series and are wondering how many episodes are left, we've got the lowdown...

The White Lotus is available to watch on NOWTV. Picture: HBO

How many episodes of The White Lotus season one are there?

There are six episodes in total, which started airing on Sky Atlantic on Monday, August 16. The episodes will air weekly, with the final scheduled to air on Monday, September 20.

If you can't wait to watch the episodes, you can stream them all now on NOWTV.

The White Lotus is set in a hotel in Hawaii. Picture: HBO

Will there be a season two of The White Lotus?

It has been confirmed that there will be a second series of the hit show.

Executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said: “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town.

"We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Is there a trailer for The White Lotus?

You can watch the full trailer below: