Will there be a season two of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus season two: cast, release date, and everything we know.

If you've already binged every episode of the first season of The White Lotus, we're guessing you're on the edge of your seat waiting for news of season two.

The hit US show arrived in the UK this week, and is proving a massive hit with viewers and critics alike.

It comes from producer and writer Mike White, known for his work on films like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect.

Here's everything we know about season two...

Great news for fans of the show - a second season is officially in the pipeline!

Executive vice president of HBO Programming Francesca Orsi said: “Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town.

"We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

The White Lotus will return for season two. Picture: HBO

What might happen in The White Lotus season two?

While we don't know for sure what the second series story will be, Mike White previously hinted that he had started thinking about where the new season could go.

He told the New Yorker in July: "I feel like it might take place at a sister hotel, a different kind of seasonal thing. I think there’s another season in me that kind of has a different way into this that I think would be cool if they’d let me do this."

The shows cast have also spoken out about series two, with Alexandra Daddario saying: "I don’t know much about [season two], but the way TV is now with anthology shows… I do think there’s always a way.

Murray Bartlett also added: "This is created by Mike White. He can make anything happen."

The White Lotus is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV. Picture: HBO

Is there a release date for The White Lotus season two?

We don't have a release date just yet, as the new series has only just been confirmed.

Who will be in The White Lotus season two cast?

We don't yet know for sure who will be in the cast, but it's likely there will be a shake-up if it's set in a different resort.

Mike White previously hinted to IndieWire that it's likely there will be a number of cast replacements, saying: "I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again. But maybe it could be a Marvel universe type thing, where some of them would come back."