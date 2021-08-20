Where is The White Lotus filmed and is the hotel real?

The White Lotus has finally arrived in the UK after proving a huge hit across the pond, and we're absolutely obsessed with the new series.

The US comedy-drama comes from writer and director Mike White, known for his work on films like School of Rock and Pitch Perfect 3.

The show is set in a fictional hotel - named White Lotus - and tells the stories of the guests and staff who work there.

The star-studded cast features the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett and Natasha Rothwell.

Many viewers have been wondering where the show - which features some stunning backdrops and scenery - was filmed.

Where was The White Lotus filmed?

The White Lotus is set in Hawaii, which is where the show was filmed.

The hotel used for the show is a real hotel, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in Hawaii.

Staying at the hotel costs around $1,000 a night, and there are three pools, three restaurants, a spa, as well as a number of excursions like helicopter tours, paddle-boarding, kayaking, snorkeling, and golfing.

The show was filmed entirely at the hotel during lockdown, and the cast and crew had to abide by restrictions.

Set designer Laura Fox told Variety: "We were not allowed to leave the hotel.

"We could not leave for three months.

She also added that the experience was a positive one, saying: "The whole thing was magical."

Laura revealed that, while they weren't allowed to paint rooms at the hotel used for filming, they did redecorate using things like art, bedding to create rooms like the Palm, Pineapple, Tradewinds and Hibiscus Suites.

Speaking about why he based the show in Hawaii, Mike White told the New Yorker: “When I was little, I would go to Hawaii with my family.

"My dad was a minister, so we didn’t have a lot of money. It was my first experience of being somewhere other than where I lived. The Hawaiian culture is very specific, and there’s something very magnetic and beautiful about it.

"After I made Enlightened, I actually was able to buy a place there. I was hoping to be Paul Theroux and have my Hawaiian writer’s retreat or something. And it is such a paradisiacal, idyllic place. But it’s also such a living microcosm of so many of the cultural reckonings that are happening right now."