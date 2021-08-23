How many episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are there?

Looking for your next binge-watch? Nine Perfect Strangers has got you covered. Picture: Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers episodes: how many episodes are there in the Amazon Prime series?

If you're looking for your next binge watch, we seriously recommend getting started on new US series Nine Perfect Strangers.

The Nicole Kidman series, based on the 2018 book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, it tells the story of nine strangers from different backgrounds who attend a wellness centre named Tranquillum House for a 10-day retreat, watched over by mysterious host Marsha (Kidman).

The show, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Big Sky) and John-Henry Butterworth, was released on Hulu in the US, and it's now streaming on Amazon Prime over here.

If you're just getting started on the series, we've got the lowdown on how many episodes there are in season one.

Nicole Kidman stars in Nine Perfect Strangers. Picture: Vince Valitutti/Hulu

How many episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers are there?

There are eight episodes in total in the series, but only three are currently available to watch on Amazon Prime.

If you are watching the series on Prime, new episodes will be released every Friday - with the finale airing on September 24.

Show bosses have only released the names of the first six episodes, meaning the final two could potnentially reveal spoilers for the series.

The names of the episodes are as follows:

Random Acts of Mayhem The Critical Path Earth Day Brave New World Sweet Surrender Motherlode TBA TBA

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to watch on Amazon Prime. Picture: Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Will there be a season two of Nine Perfect Strangers?

Sadly, it's looking pretty unlikely that there will be another season of the show.

It has been billed as a 'limited series', and is also based on a book, meaning there will be a clear end to the story.

We don't know for sure, however, and there's always the chance producers will create more of the story to make future seasons.