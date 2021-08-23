Who is in the cast of The White Lotus and where have you seen them before?

If you haven't binged all six episodes already, you can bet that White Lotus is about to become your newest TV obsession.

The HBO show arrived in the UK last week, and is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV.

It comes from producer and writer Mike White, known for his work on major films including School of Rock and Pitch Perfect 3 - so it's no surprise The White Lotus is proving so popular.

The comedy-drama follows the staff and guests at upmarket hotel The White Lotus in Hawaii, and it features a star-studded cast who you'll probably recognise.

Here's your need-to-know on who's in it, and where you've seen them before...

The White Lotus cast

Murray Bartlett plays Armond

Murray Bartlett plays Armond in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Murray Bartlett plays Armond, the manager of The White Lotus.

You will likely recognise Murray from his many TV roles - including as Dominic "Dom" Basaluzzo in the HBO series Looking, as well as Michael "Mouse" Tolliver in Netflix's Tales of the City.

Connie Britton plays Nicole Mossbacher

Connie Britton plays Nicole Mossbacher in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Connie Britton plays Nicole, who is CFO of a search engine and Mark's wife.

Connie has appeared in a number of shows, including Netflix series' American Horror Story and Dirty John. She has also starred in films like Seeking a Friend for the End of the World (2012), The To Do List (2013), Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, and The Land of Steady Habits (2018).

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid, a hotel guest whose mother recently passed away.

You will undoubtedly recognise Jennifer from a number of iconic roles, including as Stiffler's Mum in the American Pie films (1999-2012), Fiona in A Cinderella Story (2004), and Paulette in Legally Blonde (2001).

More recently, Jennifer appeared in Like a Boss and Promising Young Women, both released in 2020.

Alexandra Daddario plays Rachel

Alexandra Daddario plays Rachel in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Alexandra Daddario plays Rachel, a journalist who recently married Shane.

Alexandra is perhaps best known for her roles in the Percy Jackson film series (2010-2013), Hall Pass (2011), and Baywatch (2017).

Fred Hechinger plays Quinn Mossbacher

Fred Hechinger plays Quinn Mossbacher. Picture: Alamy

Fred Hechinger plays Quinn Mossbacher, a Nicole and Mark's son.

As well as The White Lotus, Fred has had roles in Netflix's The Woman in the Window, as well as The Fear Street trilogy.

Jake Lacy plays Shane Patton

Jake Lacy plays Shane Patton in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Jake Lacy plays Shane Patton, Rachel's husband and a real estate agent.

Jake played Pete Miller in the final season of The Office US, and also starred in Showtime series I'm Dying Up Here (2017-2018), playing Nick.

Brittany O'Grady plays Paula

Brittany O'Grady plays Paula in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Brittany O'Grady plays Paula, Olivia's college friend.

She is best known for her roles in on Little Voice, Star, and Black Christmas.

Natasha Rothwell plays Belinda

Natasha Rothwell plays Belinda in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Natasha Rothwell plays Belinda, the spa manager at The White Lotus.

Natasha has previously written for Satruday Night Live, and she also starred in films Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), Like a Boss (2020), and Love, Simon (2018).

Sydney Sweeney plays Olivia Mossbacher

Sydney Sweeney plays Olivia Mossbacher in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Sydney Sweeney plays Olivia Mossbacher, Nicole and Mark's daughter.

As well as The White Lotus, Sydney has appeared in the TV adaptation of The Handmaid's Tale, as well as Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019).

Steve Zahn plays Mark Mossbacher

Steve Zahn plays Mark Mossbacher in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Steve Zahn plays Mark Mossbacher, Nicole's husband.

Steve is known for his roles in a huge number of films, including Stuart Little (1999), Riding in Cars with Boys (2001), and Dallas Buyers Club (2013).

Molly Shannon plays Kitty

Molly Shannon plays Kitty in The White Lotus. Picture: Alamy

Molly Shannon plays Kitty, Shane's mother.

As well as The White Lotus, Molly is known for her roles in films like Never Been Kissed (1999), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and Enlightened (2013).