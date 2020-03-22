Where was The Nest filmed? Locations around Glasgow city centre revealed

22 March 2020, 20:30 | Updated: 22 March 2020, 20:31

Where was The Nest shot? Filming locations such as Rosneath peninsula and Glasgow's city centre revealed.

Brand new BBC drama The Nest follows wealthy couple Dan and Emily who ask a teenage girl to carry their baby.

The five-part thriller, written by BAFTA-winning Nicole Taylor, is set to be full of twists and turns as we find out some dark secrets surrounding Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle).

But as the series kicks off, where was The Nest filmed? Here’s everything you need to know…

Where was The Nest filmed?

In The Nest, couple Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle) “live in a huge house in a beautiful location just outside Glasgow”, with actor Martin Compston using his native Scottish accent.

With this in mind, the series was shot across Glasgow’s streets with shooting starting in the city centre in September last year.

Firth of Clyde
Firth of Clyde. Picture: Getty Images

Cape Cove, built on the site of a former World War Two naval outlook post, also features in the series, as does an award-winning holiday home on the Rosneath peninsula.

The stunning beach house sits right on the water’s edge with spectacular views of Loch Long and the Firth of Clyde.

The rate at the luxury location, self-catering, is reportedly just under £2,000 a week.

A number of scenes were also filmed in Chaophraya restaurant in Glasgow’s city centre.

Where was The Nest filmed? Picture: BBC

What is The Nest about?

The synopsis reads: "Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle) are crazy about each other. They live in a huge house in a beautiful location just outside Glasgow and want for nothing. All that’s missing is a baby - and they’ve been trying for years.

"Through a chance encounter they meet Kaya (Mirren Mack), an 18-year-old from the other side of the city, whose life is as precarious at theirs is comfortable. When Kaya agrees to carry their baby, it feels like they were meant to meet, but was it really by chance?"

