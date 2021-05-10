Where was SAS Who Dares Wins filmed?

10 May 2021, 14:40

SAS Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4
SAS Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4/Getty Images

Where was SAS Who Dares Wins filmed? And what locations were used in Scotland?

SAS: Who Dares Wins is back on Channel 4, with 21 brave new recruits set to take on the challenge.

DS, Melvyn Downes has taken over from officer Ollie Ollerton, while Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Mark 'Billy' Billingham and Chief Officer Ant Middleton are returning.

Channel 4 said: "Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy and Billy, are joined this year by a new DS, Melvyn Downes.

"The 56 year old, ex-SAS operative spent 24 years serving in the British Military, including 11 years in the SAS."

But where is the show filmed and what are the locations in Scotland?

SAS Who Dares Wins was filmed in Scotland
SAS Who Dares Wins was filmed in Scotland. Picture: Channel 4

Where is SAS Who Dares Wins filmed?

The sixth series of SAS Who Dares Wins was filmed in Raasay in Scotland.

Read More: The Pursuit of Love soundtrack: What songs are on the new period drama playlist?

Raasay is a Scottish island which is about 25 minutes away from Skye by boat.

The small island is surrounded by rugged landscapes including forests, bare rock, beaches and fields, making it perfect for the show.

New DS Melvyn said of filming in Scotland: "There's something special about Scotland and it brought back memories of my SAS training.

"Forget sunny days, you can always count on Scotland to give you all seasons in one day.

“And you can’t beat the excellent terrain, as it’s great for missions, which is why it worked so well for the series."

The latest season will see another line-up of recruits take on the most challenging physical and mental tasks they’ll ever face in their lives, all while being watched by the ‘Directing Staff’.

The line up this year includes an Irish dancer, a former drug dealer and the show’s very first transgender contestant.

Meanwhile, Melvyn, 55, has spoken out about joining the show, saying he is excited about 'representing the under-represented'.

He told The Sun: “Being the first mixed-race DS is going to be a great opportunity as I can represent the under-represented in life — not just minorities, I’m talking about people from deprived, working-class backgrounds.”

Now Read: The Pursuit of Love cast: Who is in the period drama and where have you seen them before?

