Who killed Axel in White Lines and what happened the night of his murder?

White Lines reveals who was responsible for Axel's death.

White Lines follows the story of Zoe as she attempts to find out who murdered her brother.

Netflix's White Lines has quickly become a hit after the first series dropped on the streaming platform this month.

The ten part series follows a woman called Zoe as she tries to find out who is responsible for the death of her older brother, Axel, after his body is discovered 20 years after he went missing.

Axel left Manchester to become a DJ in Ibiza, telling his sister Zoe she could join him when she turned 18, but was later killed.

But who killed Axel, and what happened the night of his murder?

Zoe travels to Ibiza to find out who killed her brother, 20 years after his death.

Who killed Axel in White Lines?

At the end of the first series, it is revealed that Axel was killed by Anna and Marcus, but mainly Anna.

How did Axel die and what happened?

The murder of Axel happened the night of his birthday party, where the DJ decided to burn his friends' money as he felt they had become too obsessed with money and power.

Anna, who had been sleeping with Axel behind boyfriend Marcus' back, discovers the money and the two quickly end up in a harsh confrontation.

During the argument, Axel snorts a line of cocaine, and then proceeds to choke and bleed from the nose.

Instead of helping him, Anna holds Axel's head under the water to drown him.

After Marcus discovers the body and tries to save Axel, he and Anna realise it is too late and instead put his body into the back of his car to dump it.

Axel is killed by Anna when she fears Marcus will find out about their affair.

During their journey – where Marcus is trying to get Anna to explain what happened – Axel bangs on the boot of the car, and manages to climb out of it.

However, Anna convinces Marcus that she would go to prison if Axel gets away, causing him to reverse the car into Axel, running him over.

Axel is still not dead though, leading Anna to get out of the car and hit him before stabbing him, finally killing him.

In the present day, Anna tells Zoe she killed Axel because she was worried that Marcus would find out about the affair.

Marcus also finds out the truth, and shuns Anna, who he was previously hoping to win back.

