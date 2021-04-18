Who is Lee Banks in Line of Duty and who plays him?

Line of Duty cast: Who is Lee Banks and what do we know about actor Alastair Natkiel?

**Line of Duty season 6 spoilers below**

Line of Duty viewers were shocked to see Lee Banks make a dramatic return.

Just when we thought Jimmy Lakewell was safely back in prison after that tense shoot out, he arrived back in his cell to find Ian Buckells.

Lee - played by Alastair Natkiel - then rushed into the cell and choked Jimmy to death, before telling Buckells: “Watch what happens to a rat!”

But who is Lee Banks and what do we know about the actor who plays him?

Who is Lee Banks?

Lee Banks is an OCG member who first appeared in Line of Duty in season 5.

Lee Banks appeared in Line of Duty back in 2019. Picture: BBC

He worked alongside Lisa McQueen and Ryan Pilkington and was part of the raid on a police convoy from Eastfield Police Storage Facility.

The evil criminal also led the kidnap of PC Maneet Bindra (Maya Sondhi) with Ryan and slit her throat with a knife.

After a passer-by spotted the murder take place, Lee was ordered to go to her home by John Corbett (Steven Graham) in a bid to bribe her.

But as soon as Lee set foot inside the house, armed police raided the house and Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) arrested him.

Later in the season, he reappeared when Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) visited the prisoner in jail.

It was never revealed what the two of them discussed, but Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Steve were suspicious Hastings told Lee Banks that Corbett was undercover police.

Who is Alastair Natkiel?

Alastair was born in Scotland, but moved with his family to Birmingham when he was three.

The actor has appeared in shows like Coronation Street, Casualty, The Innocent, Two Sides and Make Aliens Dance.

He has also had a successful West End career and bagged a role in Shrek the Musical in 2012.

The 40-year-old previously said working on Line of Duty was ‘dream come true’, telling Birmingham Live: “I have watched the show since it started and absolutely loved it.

“It’s been absolutely brilliant to do and be a part of, especially with series five. When it started it was on BBC Two. But over the years it has just built up this huge following.”

