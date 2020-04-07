Who is Our Girl's Dr Antonio and what do we know about actor Josh Bowman?

7 April 2020, 19:52 | Updated: 7 April 2020, 19:56

Who is the new doctor on Our Girl and what else has actor Josh Bowman been in? Here's everything you need to know...

Our Girl returned to our screens on March 25th for its long-awaited fourth series.

But while Michelle Keegan is back for her last adventure as Georgie Lane in the BBC drama, a bunch of new characters have also joined the line up - including American doctor, Dr Antonio.

Played by Josh Bowman, the doctor has already struck up a connection with Georgie after the pair faced a scary hospital explosion.

But who is Dr Antonio, and what do we know about actor Josh? Find out everything…

Josh Bowman is playing Dr Antonio on Our Girl
Josh Bowman is playing Dr Antonio on Our Girl. Picture: BBC

Who is Our Girl's new doctor Antonio?

Dr Antonio has joined the 2 Section for the fourth run, although not much is known about his character so far.

The American doctor made his debut as a hospital and its surroundings became the target of a double bombing, as he and Georgie Lane battled to save the injured.

Viewers will have to wait and see what happens with Dr Antonio and Georgie.

Read More: Cast of Our Girl: Who stars in series four with Michelle Keegan and Nico Mirallegro?

Dr Antonio and Georgie Lane have struck up a connection
Dr Antonio and Georgie Lane have struck up a connection. Picture: BBC

What else has actor Josh Bowman been in?

Dr Antonio is played by 32-year-old Josh Bowman who, despite his American accent in Our Girl, is an English actor.

At the age of 18, he started a career in professional rugby playing for Saracens briefly before suffering two dislocated shoulder injuries in the space of a year.

Since then, Josh had a role in Doctor Who in 2018 where he appeared in the episode titled Rosa.

He is also well known for his part in the US TV series Revenge, where he played Daniel Grayson for almost 80 episodes.

Josh’s other parts have included appearances in Holby City between 2009-2010 as Scott James.

Read More: What happened to Captain James in Our Girl as viewers fear for missing character?

