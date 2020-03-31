What happened to Captain James in Our Girl as viewers fear for missing character?

Where is Captain James on Our Girl? Picture: BBC

What happened to Captain James in Our Girl and did he die?

Our Girl fans were left confused on Tuesday night when the BBC drama returned without Captain James.

While Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) returned with 2 Section for a new mission, viewers were quick to point out original character, as well as Maisie and Rab, were nowhere to be seen.

So, where is Captain James and what happened to him?

What happened to Captain James in Our Girl?

Fans of the show will remember Georgie Lane and her boss, James (Ben Aldridge) finally got together during series three.

But the finale episode in 2018 saw the pair, and the rest of 2 Section, jumping off a cliff in a bid to escape an ambush, with their fates not revealed.

Captain James is no longer in the Our Girl cast. Picture: BBC

As the show started up again on Tuesday, Captain James was not even mentioned, nor were new couple Maisie and Rab.

While it is unclear what happened to him, viewers have been speculating they may have been killed.

"Where is Captain James and other half of 2 section?! #OurGirl @BBCOne,” said one.

Another wrote: “I’m sorry but how can they just get rid of Captain James with no explanation #OurGirl”.

As the series continues, it is thought their swift exit will be explained.

This comes after it was revealed last year that actor Ben Aldridge, who has played Captain Charles James, in all three seasons to date, was leaving the show.

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Harki Bhambra, who play Private Maisie Richards and Private Rab Kalil, also announced they would no longer be in the cast.

Meanwhile, while Michelle is back as Georgie, it will be her last season in the role.

There have already been rumours that I'm A Celebrity... winner Jacqueline Jossa could replace her as the show's new main character.

Also returning to 2 Section will be Rolan Bell (who plays Kingy), Ben Batt (Blue), Mark Armstrong (Spanner), Jack Parry-Jones (Jackson), Sean Ward (Fingers), Sean Sagar (Monk) and Dominic Jephcott, who will play the new Brigadier.

There are also a number of new faces joining the cast, including Danny-Boy Hatchard, Nico Mirallegro, Will Attenborough, Kaine Zajaz, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Josh Bowman.