What happened to Captain James in Our Girl as viewers fear for missing character?

31 March 2020, 18:30 | Updated: 31 March 2020, 18:31

Where is Captain James on Our Girl?
Where is Captain James on Our Girl? Picture: BBC

What happened to Captain James in Our Girl and did he die?

Our Girl fans were left confused on Tuesday night when the BBC drama returned without Captain James.

While Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) returned with 2 Section for a new mission, viewers were quick to point out original character, as well as Maisie and Rab, were nowhere to be seen.

So, where is Captain James and what happened to him?

What happened to Captain James in Our Girl?

Fans of the show will remember Georgie Lane and her boss, James (Ben Aldridge) finally got together during series three.

But the finale episode in 2018 saw the pair, and the rest of 2 Section, jumping off a cliff in a bid to escape an ambush, with their fates not revealed.

Captain James is no longer in the Our Girl cast
Captain James is no longer in the Our Girl cast. Picture: BBC

As the show started up again on Tuesday, Captain James was not even mentioned, nor were new couple Maisie and Rab.

While it is unclear what happened to him, viewers have been speculating they may have been killed.

Read More: Our Girl series 4: When is it on and what channel?

"Where is Captain James and other half of 2 section?! #OurGirl @BBCOne,” said one.

Another wrote: “I’m sorry but how can they just get rid of Captain James with no explanation #OurGirl”.

As the series continues, it is thought their swift exit will be explained.

This comes after it was revealed last year that actor Ben Aldridge, who has played Captain Charles James, in all three seasons to date, was leaving the show.

Shalom Brune-Franklin and Harki Bhambra, who play Private Maisie Richards and Private Rab Kalil, also announced they would no longer be in the cast.

Meanwhile, while Michelle is back as Georgie, it will be her last season in the role.

There have already been rumours that I'm A Celebrity... winner Jacqueline Jossa could replace her as the show's new main character.

Also returning to 2 Section will be Rolan Bell (who plays Kingy), Ben Batt (Blue), Mark Armstrong (Spanner), Jack Parry-Jones (Jackson), Sean Ward (Fingers), Sean Sagar (Monk) and Dominic Jephcott, who will play the new Brigadier.

There are also a number of new faces joining the cast, including Danny-Boy Hatchard, Nico Mirallegro, Will Attenborough, Kaine Zajaz, Amy-Leigh Hickman and Josh Bowman.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Joe Sugg is a contestant on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is Joe Sugg, does he have a girlfriend, and how is he related to Zoella?

Celebrities

Alison Hammond's best moments

Alison Hammond best TV moments and interviews: From falling through a table to pushing someone in the river
Everything you need to know about Alison Hammond's family

Is Alison Hammond married? And who are her kids?

What is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater doing now?

Where is Lucy Beale actress Hetti Bywater now? EastEnders star's career revealed after character was killed off
Michelle Keegan and Nico Mirallegro on Our Girl

Cast of Our Girl: Who stars in series four with Michelle Keegan and Nico Mirallegro?

Trending on Heart

James Blunt is on Celebrity Bake Off

Who is James Blunt? The star's pub, wife and net worth revealed

Celebrities

When was Netflix's Tiger King filmed?

When was Netflix's Tiger King filmed?

Is your skin still suffering break outs amid the lockdown?

This is why your skin is still breaking out during self-isolation and lockdown

News

Doc Antle can be seen in the background of Britney Spears' 2001 VMA performance

Tiger King: what is the link between Doc Antle and Britney Spears?
Everything you need to know about Netflix's Tiger King

Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?