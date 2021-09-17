Who plays Eric in Sex Education? Ncuti Gatwa's age, Instagram and other TV work revealed

17 September 2021, 15:47

Who plays Eric in Sex Education? Find out Ncuti Gatwa's age, Instagram and other TV work.

The much-anticipated third series of Sex Education has finally dropped on Netflix, and we cannot wait to find out what our favourite gang have been up to.

The comedy-drama is set in the fictional Moordale High School, and tells the story of a group of teenagers navigating love, life, sex and relationships.

One of the main characters is Eric Effiong, who is played by Ncuti Gatwa.

Here's your need-to-know on the actor.

Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric in Sex Education
Ncuti Gatwa plays Eric in Sex Education. Picture: Alamy

Who is Ncuti Gatwa and how old is he?

Ncuti, 28, is a Rwandan-Scottish actor.

He was born in Nyarugenge, Kigali, Rwanda, on 15 October 1992, and was raised in Scotland, primarily in Edinburgh and Dunfermline.

He graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Glasgow, with a BA in Acting in 2013.

What else has Ncuti Gatwa been in?

As well as Sex Education, Ncuti has acted in a number of other TV shows.

His first role was a cameo appearance in Bob Servant in 2014, and he had a supporting role in Stonemouth in 2015.

In 2018, it was announced that Ncuti would play Eric in Sex Education, and he has received a great deal of critical acclaim for his portrayal of the character.

He won a winning a BAFTA Scotland Award for Best Actor in Television in 2020, earned BAFTA Television Award nominations for Best Male Comedy Performance, in 2020 and 2021.

Speaking about where his character will go in the third season, he told RadioTimes.com: “Eric returns back to his culture a lot more and I think those scenes were very special.

"Just kind of having a set where the majority of people were Black was really great and really powerful and representing Eric’s culture and his family, those are always very quite profound moments."

Eric is the best friend of Otis (played by Asa Butterfield)
Eric is the best friend of Otis (played by Asa Butterfield). Picture: Alamy

He continued: "In season one, there’s a scene where he goes to prom in a full African outfit and in a Nigerian headdress and I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m on a Netflix set, a big set, representing a culture that doesn’t normally get represented, representing a character that doesn’t normally get represented. This feels good.

"So I think any time he returns back to his culture or is with Asa [Butterfield], is with Otis – those are favourite scenes of mine."

Is Ncuti Gatwa on Instagram?

Ncuti doesn't appear to be currently on Instagram.

